OpGen Inc. (OPGN) and Cytosorbents Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSO) Contrasting side by side

As Medical Laboratories & Research businesses, OpGen Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) and Cytosorbents Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSO), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OpGen Inc. 10 1.86 N/A -1.98 0.00 Cytosorbents Corporation 7 7.68 N/A -0.61 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of OpGen Inc. and Cytosorbents Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OpGen Inc. 0.00% -313.6% -133.7% Cytosorbents Corporation 0.00% -103.9% -56.9%

Risk and Volatility

OpGen Inc.’s 0.82 beta indicates that its volatility is 18.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Cytosorbents Corporation’s 1.49 beta is the reason why it is 49.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of OpGen Inc. are 1.4 and 1.3. Competitively, Cytosorbents Corporation has 3.7 and 3.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Cytosorbents Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than OpGen Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both OpGen Inc. and Cytosorbents Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 13.4% and 26.2% respectively. OpGen Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.5% of Cytosorbents Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OpGen Inc. 6.12% -11.34% -26.87% -76.63% -81.47% -73.06% Cytosorbents Corporation -3.31% 2.93% -2.9% -5.01% -40% -13.12%

For the past year OpGen Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Cytosorbents Corporation.

Summary

Cytosorbents Corporation beats OpGen Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

OpGen, Inc., a precision medicine company, engages in developing molecular information products and services to combat infectious diseases in the healthcare industry worldwide. The company utilizes molecular diagnostics and bioinformatics to help combat infectious diseases. It also helps clinicians with information about life threatening infections, enhance patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms. The companyÂ’s products include QuickFISH and PNA FISH products, which are FDA-cleared and CE-marked in vitro diagnostic tests designed to identify antimicrobial resistant pathogens, as well as XpressFISH diagnostic test products for the identification of various infectious pathogens. It also provides Acuitas MDRO Gene Test, Acuitas CR Elite Test, and Acuitas Resistome Test that are CLIA lab-based tests, which provide a profile of MDRO resistant genes for surveillance and response to outbreaks. In addition, the company offers Acuitas Lighthouse bioinformatics systems, which are cloud-based HIPAA compliant bioinformatics offerings that combine clinical lab test results with patient and hospital information, and provide analytics to enable manage MDROs in the hospital and patient care environment. Further, it engages in the development of Acuitas Rapid Test designed to detect the primary resistome profiles of gram negative organisms. OpGen, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation to commercialize its genome mapping technology for mapping, assembly, and analysis of human DNA. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

CytoSorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its platform blood purification technology incorporating a proprietary adsorbent, porous polymer technology. Its principal product is CytoSorb device, an extracorporeal cytokine filter designed for the adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis; adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications; prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery; and prevention and treatment of organ dysfunction in brain-dead organ donors to increase the number and quality of viable organs harvested from donors. The company also provides VetResQ device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals. In addition, it is developing CytoSorb-XL device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis and other critical illnesses; HemoDefend blood purification technology platform to reduce contaminants in the blood supply that can cause transfusion reactions or disease when administering blood and blood products to patients; and ContrastSorb for the removal of IV contrast in blood administered during CT imaging, an angiogram, or during a vascular interventional radiology procedure to reduce the risk of contrast-induced nephropathy. Further, the company is developing BetaSorb device for the prevention and treatment of health complications caused by the accumulation of metabolic toxins in patients with chronic renal failure; and DrugSorb, an extracorporeal hemoperfusion cartridge designed to remove toxic chemicals from the blood. It has collaboration with Aferetica srl to develop PerLife ex-vivo organ perfusion system. The company was formerly known as MedaSorb Technologies Corporation and changed its name to CytoSorbents Corporation in May 2010. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Monmouth Junction, New Jersey.