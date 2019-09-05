Opes Acquisition Corp. (OPESU)’s Financial Results Comparing With VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTIQ)

This is a contrast between Opes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OPESU) and VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTIQ) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Opes Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.18 0.00 VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.10 100.89

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Opes Acquisition Corp. and VectoIQ Acquisition Corp.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Opes Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Opes Acquisition Corp. and VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 17.39% and 48.37% respectively. 8.31% are Opes Acquisition Corp.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. has 15.51% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Opes Acquisition Corp. -0.19% 1.06% 2.11% 3.86% 0% 2.13% VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. 0.3% 0.59% 1.9% 6.93% 0% 5.05%

For the past year Opes Acquisition Corp. was less bullish than VectoIQ Acquisition Corp.

Summary

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. beats on 3 of the 4 factors Opes Acquisition Corp.

Opes Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities primarily in Mexico. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in MÃ©xico City, Mexico.

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in industrial technology, transportation, and smart mobility industries. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Mamaroneck, New York.