Opes Acquisition Corp. (OPESU)’s Financial Results Comparing With KBL Merger Corp. IV (NASDAQ:KBLMU)

Opes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OPESU) and KBL Merger Corp. IV (NASDAQ:KBLMU) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Opes Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.18 0.00 KBL Merger Corp. IV N/A 0.00 N/A 0.08 132.33

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Opes Acquisition Corp. and KBL Merger Corp. IV.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Opes Acquisition Corp. and KBL Merger Corp. IV’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Opes Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% KBL Merger Corp. IV 0.00% 1.1% 1%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Opes Acquisition Corp. and KBL Merger Corp. IV are owned by institutional investors at 17.39% and 12.42% respectively. 8.31% are Opes Acquisition Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Opes Acquisition Corp. -0.19% 1.06% 2.11% 3.86% 0% 2.13% KBL Merger Corp. IV 2.36% 5.1% 7.36% 8.21% 0% 4.01%

For the past year Opes Acquisition Corp. was less bullish than KBL Merger Corp. IV.

Summary

KBL Merger Corp. IV beats on 6 of the 7 factors Opes Acquisition Corp.

Opes Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities primarily in Mexico. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in MÃ©xico City, Mexico.