Opes Acquisition Corp. (OPESU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Insurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INSU)

Opes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OPESU) and Insurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INSU) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Opes Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.18 0.00 Insurance Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Opes Acquisition Corp. and Insurance Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Opes Acquisition Corp. and Insurance Acquisition Corp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Opes Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Insurance Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Opes Acquisition Corp. and Insurance Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 17.39% and 0% respectively. About 8.31% of Opes Acquisition Corp.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Opes Acquisition Corp. -0.19% 1.06% 2.11% 3.86% 0% 2.13% Insurance Acquisition Corp. 0.25% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Opes Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities primarily in Mexico. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in MÃ©xico City, Mexico.