Opes Acquisition Corp. (OPESU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:HCACU)

Both Opes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OPESU) and Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:HCACU) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Opes Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.17 0.00 Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Opes Acquisition Corp. and Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Opes Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Opes Acquisition Corp. and Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV are owned by institutional investors at 17.39% and 14.91% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 8.31% of Opes Acquisition Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Opes Acquisition Corp. 0% 0.19% 0.97% 3.48% 0% 1.26% Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV -0.2% 0.69% 0% 0% 0% 2%

For the past year Opes Acquisition Corp. was less bullish than Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV.

Summary

Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV beats Opes Acquisition Corp. on 2 of the 3 factors.

Opes Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities primarily in Mexico. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in MÃ©xico City, Mexico.