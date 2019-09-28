Opes Acquisition Corp. (OPESU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSAU)

As Conglomerates companies, Opes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OPESU) and Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSAU) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Opes Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.18 0.00 Crescent Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 19.42M 0.01 780.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Opes Acquisition Corp. and Crescent Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Opes Acquisition Corp. and Crescent Acquisition Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Opes Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Crescent Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Opes Acquisition Corp. and Crescent Acquisition Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 17.39% and 92.5%. Insiders held 8.31% of Opes Acquisition Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Opes Acquisition Corp. -0.19% 1.06% 2.11% 3.86% 0% 2.13% Crescent Acquisition Corp. 0.2% 0.55% 1.4% 0% 0% 1.4%

For the past year Opes Acquisition Corp. has stronger performance than Crescent Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Crescent Acquisition Corp. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Opes Acquisition Corp.

Opes Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities primarily in Mexico. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in MÃ©xico City, Mexico.