Opes Acquisition Corp. (OPESU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CHAC)

As Conglomerates companies, Opes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OPESU) and Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CHAC) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Opes Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.17 0.00 Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Opes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OPESU) and Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CHAC)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Opes Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 17.39% of Opes Acquisition Corp. shares and 0% of Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. shares. Insiders owned 8.31% of Opes Acquisition Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Opes Acquisition Corp. 0% 0.19% 0.97% 3.48% 0% 1.26% Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. 1.02% 0% 0% 0% 0% 1.55%

For the past year Opes Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. beats on 2 of the 3 factors Opes Acquisition Corp.

Opes Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities primarily in Mexico. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in MÃ©xico City, Mexico.