Opes Acquisition Corp. (OPESU) and Monocle Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MNCLU) Comparison side by side

As Conglomerates companies, Opes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OPESU) and Monocle Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MNCLU) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Opes Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.17 0.00 Monocle Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Opes Acquisition Corp. and Monocle Acquisition Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Opes Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Monocle Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 17.39% of Opes Acquisition Corp. shares and 21.5% of Monocle Acquisition Corporation shares. 8.31% are Opes Acquisition Corp.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 29.33% of Monocle Acquisition Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Opes Acquisition Corp. 0% 0.19% 0.97% 3.48% 0% 1.26% Monocle Acquisition Corporation 0% 0.4% 0% 0% 0% 1.35%

For the past year Opes Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than Monocle Acquisition Corporation

Summary

Monocle Acquisition Corporation beats Opes Acquisition Corp. on 3 of the 4 factors.

Opes Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities primarily in Mexico. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in MÃ©xico City, Mexico.