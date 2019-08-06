Opes Acquisition Corp. (OPESU) and Monocle Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MNCL) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Opes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OPESU) and Monocle Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MNCL). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Opes Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.18 0.00 Monocle Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Opes Acquisition Corp. and Monocle Acquisition Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Opes Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Monocle Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 17.39% of Opes Acquisition Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Monocle Acquisition Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 8.31% are Opes Acquisition Corp.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Opes Acquisition Corp. -0.19% 1.06% 2.11% 3.86% 0% 2.13% Monocle Acquisition Corporation 0.21% 1.13% 0% 0% 0% 2.91%

For the past year Opes Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than Monocle Acquisition Corporation

Summary

Monocle Acquisition Corporation beats on 2 of the 3 factors Opes Acquisition Corp.

Opes Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities primarily in Mexico. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in MÃ©xico City, Mexico.