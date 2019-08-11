Opes Acquisition Corp. (OPESU) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

Opes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OPESU) is a company in the Conglomerates industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Opes Acquisition Corp. has 17.39% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 44.50% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Opes Acquisition Corp. has 8.31% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 27.76% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Opes Acquisition Corp. and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Opes Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 7.88% 9.95% 2.84%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Opes Acquisition Corp. and its competitors’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Opes Acquisition Corp. N/A 10 0.00 Industry Average 3.12M 39.58M 175.74

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Opes Acquisition Corp. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Opes Acquisition Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.00 1.75 2.53

The potential upside of the peers is -41.48%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Opes Acquisition Corp. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Opes Acquisition Corp. -0.19% 1.06% 2.11% 3.86% 0% 2.13% Industry Average 4.10% 8.21% 12.98% 8.67% 10.61% 17.10%

For the past year Opes Acquisition Corp. was less bullish than its peers.

Dividends

Opes Acquisition Corp. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Opes Acquisition Corp.’s peers beat on 4 of the 4 factors Opes Acquisition Corp.

Opes Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities primarily in Mexico. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in MÃ©xico City, Mexico.