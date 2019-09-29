Opes Acquisition Corp. (OPESU) and Hunter Maritime Acquisition Cor (:) Comparison side by side

Opes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OPESU) and Hunter Maritime Acquisition Cor (:), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Conglomerates. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Opes Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.18 0.00 Hunter Maritime Acquisition Cor N/A 0.00 N/A 0.16 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Opes Acquisition Corp. and Hunter Maritime Acquisition Cor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Opes Acquisition Corp. and Hunter Maritime Acquisition Cor’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Opes Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Hunter Maritime Acquisition Cor 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 17.39% of Opes Acquisition Corp. shares and 24.39% of Hunter Maritime Acquisition Cor shares. Opes Acquisition Corp.’s share held by insiders are 8.31%. Insiders Competitively, held 26.32% of Hunter Maritime Acquisition Cor shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Opes Acquisition Corp. -0.19% 1.06% 2.11% 3.86% 0% 2.13% Hunter Maritime Acquisition Cor 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Opes Acquisition Corp. beats Hunter Maritime Acquisition Cor on 2 of the 3 factors.

Opes Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities primarily in Mexico. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in MÃ©xico City, Mexico.

Hunter Maritime Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to operate in the international maritime shipping industry. It focuses on acquiring vessels, vessel contracts, or one or more operating businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, debt acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Majuro, Marshall Islands.