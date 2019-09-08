Opes Acquisition Corp. (OPES)’s Financial Results Comparing With TMSR Holding Company Limited (NASDAQ:TMSR)

Opes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OPES) and TMSR Holding Company Limited (NASDAQ:TMSR) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Opes Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.18 0.00 TMSR Holding Company Limited 2 0.70 N/A -0.01 0.00

In table 1 we can see Opes Acquisition Corp. and TMSR Holding Company Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Opes Acquisition Corp. and TMSR Holding Company Limited’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Opes Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% TMSR Holding Company Limited 0.00% -0.7% -0.4%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Opes Acquisition Corp. and TMSR Holding Company Limited are owned by institutional investors at 45.64% and 0.1% respectively. Opes Acquisition Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 7.71%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 81.6% of TMSR Holding Company Limited’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Opes Acquisition Corp. 0.1% 1.07% 2.99% 6.7% 0% 4.23% TMSR Holding Company Limited -1.5% -19.13% -22.94% 3.98% -73.53% -14.37%

For the past year Opes Acquisition Corp. had bullish trend while TMSR Holding Company Limited had bearish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Opes Acquisition Corp. beats TMSR Holding Company Limited.

TMSR Holding Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the research, development, production, and sale of solid waste recycling systems for the mining and industrial sectors in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the iron ore trading, wine import and resale, and Agarwood wine trading businesses; and provision of ship exchange consulting services. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Wuhan, China.