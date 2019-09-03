Opes Acquisition Corp. (OPES)’s Financial Results Comparing With RMG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RMG)

We will be contrasting the differences between Opes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OPES) and RMG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RMG) as far as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Opes Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.18
|0.00
|RMG Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Opes Acquisition Corp. and RMG Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Opes Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|RMG Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Opes Acquisition Corp. and RMG Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 45.64% and 3% respectively. About 7.71% of Opes Acquisition Corp.’s share are owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Opes Acquisition Corp.
|0.1%
|1.07%
|2.99%
|6.7%
|0%
|4.23%
|RMG Acquisition Corp.
|0.8%
|1.85%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.54%
For the past year Opes Acquisition Corp. has stronger performance than RMG Acquisition Corp.
Summary
On 2 of the 3 factors Opes Acquisition Corp. beats RMG Acquisition Corp.
