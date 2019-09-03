Opes Acquisition Corp. (OPES)’s Financial Results Comparing With RMG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RMG)

We will be contrasting the differences between Opes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OPES) and RMG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RMG) as far as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Opes Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.18 0.00 RMG Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Opes Acquisition Corp. and RMG Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Opes Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% RMG Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Opes Acquisition Corp. and RMG Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 45.64% and 3% respectively. About 7.71% of Opes Acquisition Corp.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Opes Acquisition Corp. 0.1% 1.07% 2.99% 6.7% 0% 4.23% RMG Acquisition Corp. 0.8% 1.85% 0% 0% 0% 1.54%

For the past year Opes Acquisition Corp. has stronger performance than RMG Acquisition Corp.

Summary

On 2 of the 3 factors Opes Acquisition Corp. beats RMG Acquisition Corp.