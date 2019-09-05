Opes Acquisition Corp. (OPES)’s Financial Results Comparing With Leisure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LACQ)

Opes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OPES) and Leisure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LACQ) compete with each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Opes Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.18 0.00 Leisure Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.25 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Opes Acquisition Corp. and Leisure Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Opes Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Leisure Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Opes Acquisition Corp. and Leisure Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 45.64% and 51.52% respectively. Insiders held 7.71% of Opes Acquisition Corp. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 13.39% of Leisure Acquisition Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Opes Acquisition Corp. 0.1% 1.07% 2.99% 6.7% 0% 4.23% Leisure Acquisition Corp. 0% 0.89% 2.51% 5.59% 0% 3.87%

For the past year Opes Acquisition Corp. has stronger performance than Leisure Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Opes Acquisition Corp. beats on 3 of the 3 factors Leisure Acquisition Corp.

Leisure Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire businesses or assets through merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, and business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.