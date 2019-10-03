Opes Acquisition Corp. (OPES)’s Financial Results Comparing With DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DPHCU)

Both Opes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OPES) and DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DPHCU) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Opes Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.18
|0.00
|DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.
|10
|0.00
|25.16M
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Opes Acquisition Corp. and DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Opes Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.
|248,126,232.74%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Opes Acquisition Corp. and DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 45.64% and 49.84% respectively. 7.71% are Opes Acquisition Corp.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Opes Acquisition Corp.
|0.1%
|1.07%
|2.99%
|6.7%
|0%
|4.23%
|DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.
|-0.5%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.5%
For the past year Opes Acquisition Corp. was more bullish than DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.
Summary
On 4 of the 6 factors DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. beats Opes Acquisition Corp.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.