Opes Acquisition Corp. (OPES)’s Financial Results Comparing With DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DPHCU)

Both Opes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OPES) and DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DPHCU) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Opes Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.18 0.00 DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. 10 0.00 25.16M 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Opes Acquisition Corp. and DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Opes Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. 248,126,232.74% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Opes Acquisition Corp. and DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 45.64% and 49.84% respectively. 7.71% are Opes Acquisition Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Opes Acquisition Corp. 0.1% 1.07% 2.99% 6.7% 0% 4.23% DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. -0.5% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.5%

For the past year Opes Acquisition Corp. was more bullish than DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. beats Opes Acquisition Corp.