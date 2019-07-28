Opes Acquisition Corp. (OPES)’s Financial Results Comparing With Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSA)

Opes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OPES) and Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSA) have been rivals in the Conglomerates for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Opes Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.17 0.00 Crescent Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Opes Acquisition Corp. and Crescent Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Opes Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Crescent Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Opes Acquisition Corp. and Crescent Acquisition Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 45.64% and 0%. 7.71% are Opes Acquisition Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Opes Acquisition Corp. 0.39% 1.19% 3.02% 0% 0% 3.02% Crescent Acquisition Corp. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Opes Acquisition Corp. beats Crescent Acquisition Corp. on 2 of the 3 factors.