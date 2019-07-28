Opes Acquisition Corp. (OPES)’s Financial Results Comparing With Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSA)

Opes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OPES) and Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSA) have been rivals in the Conglomerates for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Opes Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.17
|0.00
|Crescent Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Opes Acquisition Corp. and Crescent Acquisition Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Opes Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Crescent Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Opes Acquisition Corp. and Crescent Acquisition Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 45.64% and 0%. 7.71% are Opes Acquisition Corp.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Opes Acquisition Corp.
|0.39%
|1.19%
|3.02%
|0%
|0%
|3.02%
|Crescent Acquisition Corp.
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
Summary
Opes Acquisition Corp. beats Crescent Acquisition Corp. on 2 of the 3 factors.
