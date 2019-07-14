Opes Acquisition Corp. (OPES)’s Financial Results Comparing With Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BIOX)

As Conglomerates companies, Opes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OPES) and Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BIOX) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Opes Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.17 0.00 Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. 6 1.44 N/A -0.22 0.00

In table 1 we can see Opes Acquisition Corp. and Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Opes Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Opes Acquisition Corp. and Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 45.64% and 18.5% respectively. About 7.71% of Opes Acquisition Corp.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 72.76% of Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Opes Acquisition Corp. 0.39% 1.19% 3.02% 0% 0% 3.02% Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. -10.63% -11.91% -57.44% -55.86% 0% -57.4%

For the past year Opes Acquisition Corp. has 3.02% stronger performance while Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. has -57.4% weaker performance.

Summary

Opes Acquisition Corp. beats Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. on 3 of the 5 factors.