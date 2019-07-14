Opes Acquisition Corp. (OPES)’s Financial Results Comparing With Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BIOX)

As Conglomerates companies, Opes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OPES) and Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BIOX) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Opes Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.17
|0.00
|Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.
|6
|1.44
|N/A
|-0.22
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Opes Acquisition Corp. and Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Opes Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Opes Acquisition Corp. and Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 45.64% and 18.5% respectively. About 7.71% of Opes Acquisition Corp.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 72.76% of Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Opes Acquisition Corp.
|0.39%
|1.19%
|3.02%
|0%
|0%
|3.02%
|Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.
|-10.63%
|-11.91%
|-57.44%
|-55.86%
|0%
|-57.4%
For the past year Opes Acquisition Corp. has 3.02% stronger performance while Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. has -57.4% weaker performance.
Summary
Opes Acquisition Corp. beats Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. on 3 of the 5 factors.
