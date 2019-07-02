Opes Acquisition Corp. (OPES)’s Financial Results Comparing With ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARYA)

Opes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OPES) and ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARYA) compete with each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Opes Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.17
|0.00
|ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Opes Acquisition Corp. and ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Opes Acquisition Corp. and ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Opes Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Opes Acquisition Corp. and ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 45.64% and 31.64%. About 7.71% of Opes Acquisition Corp.’s share are held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Opes Acquisition Corp.
|0.39%
|1.19%
|3.02%
|0%
|0%
|3.02%
|ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp.
|0.91%
|2.25%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.73%
For the past year Opes Acquisition Corp. was more bullish than ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp.
Summary
Opes Acquisition Corp. beats on 2 of the 3 factors ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp.
