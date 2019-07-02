Opes Acquisition Corp. (OPES)’s Financial Results Comparing With ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARYA)

Opes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OPES) and ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARYA) compete with each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Opes Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.17 0.00 ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Opes Acquisition Corp. and ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Opes Acquisition Corp. and ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Opes Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Opes Acquisition Corp. and ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 45.64% and 31.64%. About 7.71% of Opes Acquisition Corp.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Opes Acquisition Corp. 0.39% 1.19% 3.02% 0% 0% 3.02% ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. 0.91% 2.25% 0% 0% 0% 1.73%

For the past year Opes Acquisition Corp. was more bullish than ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Opes Acquisition Corp. beats on 2 of the 3 factors ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp.