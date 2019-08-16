Opes Acquisition Corp. (OPES)’s Financial Results Comparing With AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCIU)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Opes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OPES) and AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCIU). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Opes Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.18
|0.00
|AMCI Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.02
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Opes Acquisition Corp. and AMCI Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Opes Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|AMCI Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 45.64% of Opes Acquisition Corp. shares and 67.2% of AMCI Acquisition Corp. shares. Insiders held 7.71% of Opes Acquisition Corp. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Opes Acquisition Corp.
|0.1%
|1.07%
|2.99%
|6.7%
|0%
|4.23%
|AMCI Acquisition Corp.
|1.28%
|1.07%
|3.94%
|0%
|0%
|3.52%
For the past year Opes Acquisition Corp. was more bullish than AMCI Acquisition Corp.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.