Opes Acquisition Corp. (OPES)’s Financial Results Comparing With AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCIU)

Posted by on August 16, 2019 at 6:25 pm

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Opes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OPES) and AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCIU). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio
Opes Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.18 0.00
AMCI Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.02 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Opes Acquisition Corp. and AMCI Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets
Opes Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%
AMCI Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 45.64% of Opes Acquisition Corp. shares and 67.2% of AMCI Acquisition Corp. shares. Insiders held 7.71% of Opes Acquisition Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD)
Opes Acquisition Corp. 0.1% 1.07% 2.99% 6.7% 0% 4.23%
AMCI Acquisition Corp. 1.28% 1.07% 3.94% 0% 0% 3.52%

For the past year Opes Acquisition Corp. was more bullish than AMCI Acquisition Corp.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.