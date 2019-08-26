Opes Acquisition Corp. (OPES)’s Financial Results Comparing With Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN)

Both Opes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OPES) and Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Opes Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.18
|0.00
|Akerna Corp.
|12
|6.51
|N/A
|-0.48
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Opes Acquisition Corp. and Akerna Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Opes Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Akerna Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 45.64% of Opes Acquisition Corp. shares and 12.5% of Akerna Corp. shares. Opes Acquisition Corp.’s share held by insiders are 7.71%. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.2% of Akerna Corp. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Opes Acquisition Corp.
|0.1%
|1.07%
|2.99%
|6.7%
|0%
|4.23%
|Akerna Corp.
|-20.92%
|-43.84%
|6.4%
|7.09%
|11.44%
|7.14%
For the past year Opes Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than Akerna Corp.
Summary
Akerna Corp. beats Opes Acquisition Corp. on 4 of the 5 factors.
