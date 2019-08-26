Opes Acquisition Corp. (OPES)’s Financial Results Comparing With Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN)

Both Opes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OPES) and Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Opes Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.18 0.00 Akerna Corp. 12 6.51 N/A -0.48 0.00

In table 1 we can see Opes Acquisition Corp. and Akerna Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Opes Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Akerna Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 45.64% of Opes Acquisition Corp. shares and 12.5% of Akerna Corp. shares. Opes Acquisition Corp.’s share held by insiders are 7.71%. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.2% of Akerna Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Opes Acquisition Corp. 0.1% 1.07% 2.99% 6.7% 0% 4.23% Akerna Corp. -20.92% -43.84% 6.4% 7.09% 11.44% 7.14%

For the past year Opes Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than Akerna Corp.

Summary

Akerna Corp. beats Opes Acquisition Corp. on 4 of the 5 factors.