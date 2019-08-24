Opes Acquisition Corp. (OPES) and Leisure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LACQ) Comparison side by side

As Conglomerates companies, Opes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OPES) and Leisure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LACQ) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Opes Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.18 0.00 Leisure Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.25 0.00

Demonstrates Opes Acquisition Corp. and Leisure Acquisition Corp. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Opes Acquisition Corp. and Leisure Acquisition Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Opes Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Leisure Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 45.64% of Opes Acquisition Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 51.52% of Leisure Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Opes Acquisition Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 7.71%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 13.39% of Leisure Acquisition Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Opes Acquisition Corp. 0.1% 1.07% 2.99% 6.7% 0% 4.23% Leisure Acquisition Corp. 0% 0.89% 2.51% 5.59% 0% 3.87%

For the past year Opes Acquisition Corp. has stronger performance than Leisure Acquisition Corp.

Summary

On 3 of the 3 factors Opes Acquisition Corp. beats Leisure Acquisition Corp.

Leisure Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire businesses or assets through merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, and business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.