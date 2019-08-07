Opes Acquisition Corp. (OPES) and KBL Merger Corp. IV (NASDAQ:KBLM) Comparison side by side

Both Opes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OPES) and KBL Merger Corp. IV (NASDAQ:KBLM) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Opes Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.18
|0.00
|KBL Merger Corp. IV
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.08
|131.50
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Opes Acquisition Corp. and KBL Merger Corp. IV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Opes Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|KBL Merger Corp. IV
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Opes Acquisition Corp. and KBL Merger Corp. IV are owned by institutional investors at 45.64% and 87.09% respectively. About 7.71% of Opes Acquisition Corp.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 33.36% are KBL Merger Corp. IV’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Opes Acquisition Corp.
|0.1%
|1.07%
|2.99%
|6.7%
|0%
|4.23%
|KBL Merger Corp. IV
|0.57%
|0.96%
|3.14%
|5.84%
|0%
|3.14%
For the past year Opes Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than KBL Merger Corp. IV.
Summary
KBL Merger Corp. IV beats Opes Acquisition Corp. on 3 of the 4 factors.
