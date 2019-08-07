Opes Acquisition Corp. (OPES) and KBL Merger Corp. IV (NASDAQ:KBLM) Comparison side by side

Both Opes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OPES) and KBL Merger Corp. IV (NASDAQ:KBLM) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Opes Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.18 0.00 KBL Merger Corp. IV 10 0.00 N/A 0.08 131.50

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Opes Acquisition Corp. and KBL Merger Corp. IV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Opes Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% KBL Merger Corp. IV 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Opes Acquisition Corp. and KBL Merger Corp. IV are owned by institutional investors at 45.64% and 87.09% respectively. About 7.71% of Opes Acquisition Corp.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 33.36% are KBL Merger Corp. IV’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Opes Acquisition Corp. 0.1% 1.07% 2.99% 6.7% 0% 4.23% KBL Merger Corp. IV 0.57% 0.96% 3.14% 5.84% 0% 3.14%

For the past year Opes Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than KBL Merger Corp. IV.

Summary

KBL Merger Corp. IV beats Opes Acquisition Corp. on 3 of the 4 factors.