Opes Acquisition Corp. (OPES) and Its Rivals Contrasting side by side.

We are comparing Opes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OPES) and its competitors on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Opes Acquisition Corp. has 45.64% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 44.50% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Opes Acquisition Corp. has 7.71% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 27.76% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Opes Acquisition Corp. and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Opes Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 7.88% 9.95% 2.84%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Opes Acquisition Corp. and its competitors’ valuation, top-line revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Opes Acquisition Corp. N/A 10 0.00 Industry Average 3.12M 39.58M 175.74

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Opes Acquisition Corp. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Opes Acquisition Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.00 1.75 2.53

As a group, Conglomerates companies have a potential upside of -41.48%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Opes Acquisition Corp. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Opes Acquisition Corp. 0.1% 1.07% 2.99% 6.7% 0% 4.23% Industry Average 4.10% 8.21% 12.98% 8.67% 10.61% 17.10%

For the past year Opes Acquisition Corp. was less bullish than its peers.

Dividends

Opes Acquisition Corp. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors Opes Acquisition Corp.’s competitors beat Opes Acquisition Corp.