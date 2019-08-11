Opes Acquisition Corp. (OPES) and Its Rivals Contrasting side by side.

We are comparing Opes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OPES) and its competitors on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Opes Acquisition Corp. has 45.64% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 44.50% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Opes Acquisition Corp. has 7.71% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 27.76% insiders ownership for its competitors.
Profitability
Table 1 has Opes Acquisition Corp. and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Opes Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|7.88%
|9.95%
|2.84%
Earnings & Valuation
The following data compares Opes Acquisition Corp. and its competitors’ valuation, top-line revenue and net income.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Opes Acquisition Corp.
|N/A
|10
|0.00
|Industry Average
|3.12M
|39.58M
|175.74
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Opes Acquisition Corp. and its competitors.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Opes Acquisition Corp.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|1.00
|1.75
|2.53
As a group, Conglomerates companies have a potential upside of -41.48%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Opes Acquisition Corp. and its competitors.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Opes Acquisition Corp.
|0.1%
|1.07%
|2.99%
|6.7%
|0%
|4.23%
|Industry Average
|4.10%
|8.21%
|12.98%
|8.67%
|10.61%
|17.10%
For the past year Opes Acquisition Corp. was less bullish than its peers.
Dividends
Opes Acquisition Corp. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
On 4 of the 4 factors Opes Acquisition Corp.’s competitors beat Opes Acquisition Corp.
