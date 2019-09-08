Opes Acquisition Corp. (OPES) and GS Acquisition Holdings Corp (NYSE:GSAH) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Opes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OPES) and GS Acquisition Holdings Corp (NYSE:GSAH) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Opes Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.18
|0.00
|GS Acquisition Holdings Corp
|10
|123.01
|N/A
|0.08
|135.87
In table 1 we can see Opes Acquisition Corp. and GS Acquisition Holdings Corp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Opes Acquisition Corp. and GS Acquisition Holdings Corp’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Opes Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|GS Acquisition Holdings Corp
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 45.64% of Opes Acquisition Corp. shares and 41.37% of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp shares. Opes Acquisition Corp.’s share held by insiders are 7.71%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Opes Acquisition Corp.
|0.1%
|1.07%
|2.99%
|6.7%
|0%
|4.23%
|GS Acquisition Holdings Corp
|-0.2%
|0.69%
|1.09%
|3.45%
|0%
|3.98%
For the past year Opes Acquisition Corp. has stronger performance than GS Acquisition Holdings Corp
Summary
GS Acquisition Holdings Corp beats on 3 of the 5 factors Opes Acquisition Corp.
