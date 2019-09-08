Opes Acquisition Corp. (OPES) and GS Acquisition Holdings Corp (NYSE:GSAH) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Opes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OPES) and GS Acquisition Holdings Corp (NYSE:GSAH) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Opes Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.18 0.00 GS Acquisition Holdings Corp 10 123.01 N/A 0.08 135.87

In table 1 we can see Opes Acquisition Corp. and GS Acquisition Holdings Corp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Opes Acquisition Corp. and GS Acquisition Holdings Corp’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Opes Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% GS Acquisition Holdings Corp 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 45.64% of Opes Acquisition Corp. shares and 41.37% of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp shares. Opes Acquisition Corp.’s share held by insiders are 7.71%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Opes Acquisition Corp. 0.1% 1.07% 2.99% 6.7% 0% 4.23% GS Acquisition Holdings Corp -0.2% 0.69% 1.09% 3.45% 0% 3.98%

For the past year Opes Acquisition Corp. has stronger performance than GS Acquisition Holdings Corp

Summary

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp beats on 3 of the 5 factors Opes Acquisition Corp.