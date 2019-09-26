Opes Acquisition Corp. (OPES) and Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSA) Comparing side by side

As Conglomerates companies, Opes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OPES) and Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSA) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Opes Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.18 0.00 Crescent Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.01 753.85

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Opes Acquisition Corp. and Crescent Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Opes Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Crescent Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 45.64% of Opes Acquisition Corp. shares and 0% of Crescent Acquisition Corp. shares. Insiders held roughly 7.71% of Opes Acquisition Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Opes Acquisition Corp. 0.1% 1.07% 2.99% 6.7% 0% 4.23% Crescent Acquisition Corp. 0.41% 1.03% 0% 0% 0% 1.03%

For the past year Opes Acquisition Corp. has stronger performance than Crescent Acquisition Corp.