Opes Acquisition Corp. (OPES) and Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSA) Comparing side by side

As Conglomerates companies, Opes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OPES) and Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSA) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Opes Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.18
|0.00
|Crescent Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.01
|753.85
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Opes Acquisition Corp. and Crescent Acquisition Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Opes Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Crescent Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 45.64% of Opes Acquisition Corp. shares and 0% of Crescent Acquisition Corp. shares. Insiders held roughly 7.71% of Opes Acquisition Corp.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Opes Acquisition Corp.
|0.1%
|1.07%
|2.99%
|6.7%
|0%
|4.23%
|Crescent Acquisition Corp.
|0.41%
|1.03%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.03%
For the past year Opes Acquisition Corp. has stronger performance than Crescent Acquisition Corp.
