Opes Acquisition Corp. (OPES) and Allegro Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:ALGRU) Contrasting side by side

We are contrasting Opes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OPES) and Allegro Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:ALGRU) on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Opes Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.18
|0.00
|Allegro Merger Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.26
|40.62
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Opes Acquisition Corp. and Allegro Merger Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Opes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OPES) and Allegro Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:ALGRU)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Opes Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Allegro Merger Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 45.64% of Opes Acquisition Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 35.3% of Allegro Merger Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Opes Acquisition Corp.’s share held by insiders are 7.71%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Opes Acquisition Corp.
|0.1%
|1.07%
|2.99%
|6.7%
|0%
|4.23%
|Allegro Merger Corp.
|-0.38%
|0.86%
|2.72%
|3.68%
|0%
|2.33%
For the past year Opes Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Allegro Merger Corp.
Summary
Allegro Merger Corp. beats Opes Acquisition Corp. on 4 of the 5 factors.
