Opes Acquisition Corp. (OPES) and Allegro Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:ALGRU) Contrasting side by side

We are contrasting Opes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OPES) and Allegro Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:ALGRU) on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Opes Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.18 0.00 Allegro Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.26 40.62

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Opes Acquisition Corp. and Allegro Merger Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Opes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OPES) and Allegro Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:ALGRU)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Opes Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Allegro Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 45.64% of Opes Acquisition Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 35.3% of Allegro Merger Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Opes Acquisition Corp.’s share held by insiders are 7.71%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Opes Acquisition Corp. 0.1% 1.07% 2.99% 6.7% 0% 4.23% Allegro Merger Corp. -0.38% 0.86% 2.72% 3.68% 0% 2.33%

For the past year Opes Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Allegro Merger Corp.

Summary

Allegro Merger Corp. beats Opes Acquisition Corp. on 4 of the 5 factors.