Opera Limited (OPRA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

As Internet Information Providers companies, Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA) and Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Opera Limited 9 5.95 N/A 0.31 36.50 Yelp Inc. 35 2.77 N/A 0.67 52.08

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Opera Limited and Yelp Inc. Yelp Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Opera Limited. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Opera Limited is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Opera Limited and Yelp Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Opera Limited 0.00% 4.6% 4.3% Yelp Inc. 0.00% 5.5% 4.8%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Opera Limited is 5.9 while its Current Ratio is 5.9. Meanwhile, Yelp Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.9 while its Quick Ratio is 5.9.

Analyst Recommendations

Opera Limited and Yelp Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Opera Limited 0 0 1 3.00 Yelp Inc. 1 5 2 2.25

Opera Limited’s upside potential currently stands at 45.88% and an $14.5 consensus target price. Competitively the consensus target price of Yelp Inc. is $43, which is potential 25.47% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Opera Limited seems more appealing than Yelp Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 3.8% of Opera Limited shares and 0% of Yelp Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 61.74% of Opera Limited’s shares. Competitively, Yelp Inc. has 0.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Opera Limited 2.71% 9.45% 13.39% 40.12% -5.5% 104.14% Yelp Inc. -1.1% 2.1% -11.58% -3.84% -5.96% 0.17%

For the past year Opera Limited has stronger performance than Yelp Inc.

Summary

Yelp Inc. beats Opera Limited on 8 of the 11 factors.

Opera Limited, through with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC browsers worldwide. It offers mobile browser products under the Opera Mini, Opera for Android, and Opera Touch names; PC browser under the Opera for Computers name; and Opera News, a personalized news aggregation app. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

Yelp Inc. operates a platform that connects people with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others. The company provides free and paid business listing services to businesses, as well as enables businesses to deliver targeted search advertising to large local audiences through its Website and mobile application. It also provides Yelp platform, which allows consumers to transact directly on Yelp; Yelp Eat24 that offers food ordering and delivery services; Yelp Deals that allow local business owners to create promotional discounted deals for their products and services; and Gift Certificates products for local business owners to sell full-price gift certificates directly to customers through their business listing pages. The companyÂ’s Yelp platform enables consumers to complete food delivery transactions, book spa and salon appointments, purchase event tickets, order flowers, and other transaction opportunities. In addition, it offers other services, such as Yelp Reservations that provide restaurants, nightlife, and certain other venues with the ability to offer online reservations directly from their Yelp business listing pages; Yelp Knowledge program that offers local analytics and insights through access to historical data; and other non-advertising partner arrangements, including content licensing. Yelp Inc. offers its products directly through its sales force; indirectly through partners; and online through its Website. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California with additional offices in Palo Alto, California; Scottsdale, Arizona; Chicago, Illinois; New York, New York; Dublin, Ireland; London, England; and Hamburg, Germany.