Opera Limited (OPRA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG)

We will be contrasting the differences between Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA) and Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Internet Information Providers industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Opera Limited 9 6.46 N/A 0.32 30.47 Phoenix New Media Limited 4 0.00 N/A -0.13 0.00

Table 1 highlights Opera Limited and Phoenix New Media Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Opera Limited and Phoenix New Media Limited’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Opera Limited 0.00% 5.1% 4.8% Phoenix New Media Limited 0.00% -2.3% -1.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Opera Limited are 7 and 7 respectively. Its competitor Phoenix New Media Limited’s Current Ratio is 1.9 and its Quick Ratio is 1.9. Opera Limited can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Phoenix New Media Limited.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 5.1% of Opera Limited shares are held by institutional investors while 34.2% of Phoenix New Media Limited are owned by institutional investors. Opera Limited’s share held by insiders are 61.74%. On the other hand, insiders held about 24.73% of Phoenix New Media Limited’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Opera Limited 3.05% 17.2% 16.51% 42.17% 0% 76.44% Phoenix New Media Limited 0.43% -4.87% 20.23% 16.81% -2.15% 28.12%

For the past year Opera Limited was more bullish than Phoenix New Media Limited.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Opera Limited beats Phoenix New Media Limited.

Opera Limited, through with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC browsers worldwide. It offers mobile browser products under the Opera Mini, Opera for Android, and Opera Touch names; PC browser under the Opera for Computers name; and Opera News, a personalized news aggregation app. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated platform across Internet, mobile, and TV channels in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It offers content and services through three channels, including ifeng.com channel, television channel, and mobile channel, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV. The company, through its Website, ifeng.com, provides approximately 40 Interest-based verticals, such as news, finance, automobiles, entertainment, fashion, military affairs, live broadcasting, we-media, sports, history, video, and PC digital reading; offers interactive services, including comments posting and user surveys; and operates third-party developed Web-based games on its game platform, play.ifeng.com. Its video channel services comprise v.ifeng.com vertical that offers free online video on demand, live Phoenix TV broadcasts, subscription online video services, and pay-per-view online video services, as well as sublicenses video content to third parties. The companyÂ’s mobile channel consists of i.ifeng.com mobile Website; and mobile value added services, including mobile video services, mobile newspaper service, digital books service, and mobile games services, as well as wireless value-added services comprising SMS-based, music, IVR-based, MMS-based, and animation services. Its mobile channel also includes mobile applications for various mobile devices, such as ifeng News that offers news in the form of text, image, and video; ifeng Video, which provides video news and other video content. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. Phoenix New Media Limited is a subsidiary of Phoenix Satellite Television (B.V.I) Holding Limited.