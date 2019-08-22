Opera Limited (OPRA) Reaches $12.02 52-Week High; Mannatech (MTEX) Shorts Raised By 23.81%

The stock of Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA) hit a new 52-week high and has $12.98 target or 8.00% above today’s $12.02 share price. The 9 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $1.33B company. The 1-year high was reported on Aug, 22 by Barchart.com. If the $12.98 price target is reached, the company will be worth $106.08M more. The stock increased 4.61% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $12.02. About 589,941 shares traded or 374.89% up from the average. Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA) has declined 5.50% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.50% the S&P500.

Mannatech Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX) had an increase of 23.81% in short interest. MTEX’s SI was 2,600 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 23.81% from 2,100 shares previously. With 1,800 avg volume, 1 days are for Mannatech Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX)’s short sellers to cover MTEX’s short positions. The SI to Mannatech Incorporated’s float is 0.19%. The stock increased 4.10% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $16. About 2,936 shares traded or 11.00% up from the average. Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX) has declined 13.06% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.06% the S&P500. Some Historical MTEX News: 17/05/2018 – Mannatech Announces Intent to Commence a Cash Tender Offer to Purchase Up to $16 M of Its Common Stk; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Exits Position in Mannatech; 16/05/2018 – Mannatech Introduces Industry’s First Three-in-One Fitness Drink Mix, EMPACT+™; 18/05/2018 – MANNATECH COMMENCES CASH TENDER OFFER TO BUY UP TO $16M SHRS; 09/03/2018 – Mannatech Celebrates Growth in Hong Kong Market and China E-Commerce with Gold Coast Incentive Trip; 21/04/2018 – DJ Mannatech Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTEX); 08/05/2018 – Mannatech 1Q Loss/Shr 10c; 26/03/2018 – MANNATECH INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $1.37; 20/04/2018 – Mannatech Announces 2018 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting Date; 28/04/2018 – Mannatech Introduces Most Powerful Ambrotose® Formula Ever

Investors sentiment increased to 1.75 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.35, from 0.4 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 0 investors sold Mannatech, Incorporated shares while 4 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 6 raised stakes. 373,396 shares or 0.83% more from 370,305 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 34,377 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 27 shares. Financial Bank Of America Corp De accumulated 50 shares. Blackrock reported 78,008 shares. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership, Texas-based fund reported 84,060 shares. Lsv Asset Management reported 11,500 shares stake. Fmr Lc accumulated 100 shares. Acadian Asset Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX) for 44,698 shares. Quinn Opportunity Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 20,017 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Bridgeway Cap Management holds 62,409 shares. 10,353 are held by Northern Trust Corp. Renaissance Techs Ltd Llc holds 0% or 23,397 shares in its portfolio. Royal Bancshares Of Canada stated it has 0% in Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX). Moreover, Wells Fargo Communication Mn has 0% invested in Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX). Captrust holds 0% or 500 shares in its portfolio.

Since March 21, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $123,644 activity. On Tuesday, June 25 GILBERT GERALD E bought $8,334 worth of Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX) or 500 shares. FREDRICK J STANLEY had bought 2,500 shares worth $44,375 on Friday, March 29. Robbins Kevin Andrew bought $4,533 worth of stock.

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a wellness solution provider. The company has market cap of $38.32 million. It develops and sells nutritional supplements, topical, skin care and anti-aging products, and weight-management products. It currently has negative earnings. The firm markets its products through network marketing channel in the Americas, Europe/the Middle East/Africa, and the Asia/Pacific.

Opera Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers in Ireland, Russia, and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.33 billion. It offers mobile browser products under the Opera Mini, Opera for Android, and Opera Touch names; PC browser under the Opera for Computers name; Opera News, a personalized news aggregation app; and Okash, a microfinance app. It has a 38.4 P/E ratio.

