Opera Limited (OPRA) EPS Estimated At $-0.01; Israel Chemicals Limited Ordinary Shares (ICL) Shorts Lowered By 18.51%

Israel Chemicals Limited Ordinary Shares (NYSE:ICL) had a decrease of 18.51% in short interest. ICL’s SI was 2.45M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 18.51% from 3.00M shares previously. With 130,300 avg volume, 19 days are for Israel Chemicals Limited Ordinary Shares (NYSE:ICL)’s short sellers to cover ICL’s short positions. The SI to Israel Chemicals Limited Ordinary Shares’s float is 0.36%. The stock increased 1.88% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $5.42. About 284,302 shares traded or 103.07% up from the average. Israel Chemicals Ltd. (NYSE:ICL) has risen 19.82% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.39% the S&P500. Some Historical ICL News: 21/05/2018 – ISRAEL CHEMICALS PRICES CASH TENDER OFFER FOR EXISTING NOTES; 28/03/2018 – SK Capital Closes Acquisition of the Fire Safety and Oil Additives Businesses from Israel Chemicals Ltd. and Changes Name to; 10/05/2018 – ICL 1Q Net $928M; 21/05/2018 – Israel Chemicals (“ICL”) Announces Pricing of Cash Tender Offer for Existing Notes; 10/05/2018 – ICL 1Q EPS 73c; 10/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Israel Chemicals At ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 31/05/2018 – ISRAEL CHEMICALS- COMPLETED PRIVATE OFFERING OF $600 MLN AGGREGATE AMOUNT OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE MAY 31, 2038 TO INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS; 02/05/2018 – ICL: CLASS ACTION SOUGHT AGAINST ROTEM ON DIKE COLLAPSE; 21/05/2018 – ICL – TENDER OFFER WILL EXPIRE ON MAY 22, 2018; 08/03/2018 – ICL Launched its New Strategy: Focus on its Mineral Chain Alongside Accelerated Growth of Advanced Crop Solutions for the Agricultural Space; The Company Will Invest Tens of Millions of Dollars on Technological Innovation in This Field

Analysts expect Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA) to report $-0.01 EPS on August, 22.They anticipate $0.12 EPS change or 109.09% from last quarter’s $0.11 EPS. After having $0.06 EPS previously, Opera Limited’s analysts see -116.67% EPS growth. The stock increased 3.91% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $11.37. About 30,870 shares traded. Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA) has 0.00% since July 31, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

More notable recent Israel Chemicals Ltd. (NYSE:ICL) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “ICL Reports Strong Q2 2019 Results – PRNewswire” on July 31, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “ICL Announces Release Date for Q2 2019 Financial Results – PRNewswire” published on July 17, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Fitch Revises ICL’S Outlook to ‘Positive’ From ‘Stable’ and Affirms Its ‘BBB-‘ Rating – PRNewswire” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Israel Chemicals Ltd. (NYSE:ICL) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “ICL Awarded the Highest ‘Platinum+’ Score in the Maala Index for 2019 – PRNewswire” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “6 Underperforming Stocks in Gurus’ Portfolios – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Israel Chemicals Ltd. operates as a specialty minerals firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.80 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Essential Minerals and Specialty Solutions. It has a 15.44 P/E ratio. The firm extracts potash from the Dead Sea; mines and produces potash and salt from subterranean mines in Spain and the United Kingdom, as well as uses part of the potash to produce compound fertilizers; mines and processes phosphate rock in open mines; and produces sulfuric acid, agricultural phosphoric acid, phosphate fertilizers, compound fertilizers, liquid fertilizers, and soluble fertilizers.