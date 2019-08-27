Opera Limited (OPRA) and Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT) Comparison side by side

Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA) and Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT) compete against each other in the Internet Information Providers sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Opera Limited 9 7.61 N/A 0.31 36.50 Qutoutiao Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.29 0.00

Table 1 highlights Opera Limited and Qutoutiao Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Opera Limited and Qutoutiao Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Opera Limited 0.00% 4.6% 4.3% Qutoutiao Inc. 0.00% -256.2% -99.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Opera Limited are 5.9 and 5.9 respectively. Its competitor Qutoutiao Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.7 and its Quick Ratio is 1.7. Opera Limited can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Qutoutiao Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Opera Limited and Qutoutiao Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Opera Limited 0 0 1 3.00 Qutoutiao Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Opera Limited has a 14.17% upside potential and a consensus price target of $14.5. Qutoutiao Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $14 average price target and a 183.98% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Qutoutiao Inc. seems more appealing than Opera Limited.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 3.8% of Opera Limited shares and 2.1% of Qutoutiao Inc. shares. Insiders owned 61.74% of Opera Limited shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Opera Limited 2.71% 9.45% 13.39% 40.12% -5.5% 104.14% Qutoutiao Inc. -14.23% 2.54% -40.5% -58.35% 0% -36.38%

For the past year Opera Limited has 104.14% stronger performance while Qutoutiao Inc. has -36.38% weaker performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Opera Limited beats Qutoutiao Inc.

Opera Limited, through with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC browsers worldwide. It offers mobile browser products under the Opera Mini, Opera for Android, and Opera Touch names; PC browser under the Opera for Computers name; and Opera News, a personalized news aggregation app. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

Qutoutiao Inc. develops an application for news in China. Qutoutiao Inc. was formerly known as Qtech Ltd. and changed its name to Qutoutiao Inc. in July 2018. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Shanghai, China.