Opera Limited (OPRA) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA) is a company in the Internet Information Providers industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Opera Limited has 3.8% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 53.37% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Opera Limited has 61.74% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 13.14% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Opera Limited and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Opera Limited 0.00% 4.60% 4.30% Industry Average 13.79% 25.27% 11.61%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing Opera Limited and its competitors’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Opera Limited N/A 10 36.50 Industry Average 1.23B 8.90B 33.95

Opera Limited has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently higher price-to-earnings ratio Opera Limited is more expensive than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Opera Limited and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Opera Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.67 2.47 2.74

The peers have a potential upside of 85.32%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Opera Limited and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Opera Limited 2.71% 9.45% 13.39% 40.12% -5.5% 104.14% Industry Average 5.00% 9.13% 23.05% 27.49% 40.39% 39.68%

For the past year Opera Limited was more bullish than its rivals.

Liquidity

Opera Limited has a Current Ratio of 5.9 and a Quick Ratio of 5.9. Competitively, Opera Limited’s rivals Current Ratio is 2.35 and has 2.28 Quick Ratio. Opera Limited has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Opera Limited’s competitors.

Summary

Opera Limited beats on 4 of the 5 factors Opera Limited’s competitors.

Opera Limited, through with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC browsers worldwide. It offers mobile browser products under the Opera Mini, Opera for Android, and Opera Touch names; PC browser under the Opera for Computers name; and Opera News, a personalized news aggregation app. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.