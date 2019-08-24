Opera Limited (OPRA) and Its Peers Comparing side by side.

We are comparing Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA) and its competitors on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Internet Information Providers companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Opera Limited has 3.8% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 53.37% institutional ownership for its competitors. 61.74% of Opera Limited shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.14% of all Internet Information Providers companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Opera Limited and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Opera Limited 0.00% 4.60% 4.30% Industry Average 13.79% 25.27% 11.61%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing Opera Limited and its competitors’ valuation, top-line revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Opera Limited N/A 9 36.50 Industry Average 1.23B 8.90B 33.95

Opera Limited has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its competitors. The company has a higher price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more expensive in contrast to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Opera Limited and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Opera Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.70 2.72 2.76

The potential upside of the peers is 69.46%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Opera Limited and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Opera Limited 2.71% 9.45% 13.39% 40.12% -5.5% 104.14% Industry Average 5.00% 9.13% 23.05% 27.49% 40.39% 39.68%

For the past year Opera Limited was more bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

Opera Limited has a Current Ratio of 5.9 and a Quick Ratio of 5.9. Competitively, Opera Limited’s peers Current Ratio is 2.35 and has 2.28 Quick Ratio. Opera Limited has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Opera Limited’s competitors.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Opera Limited beats Opera Limited’s competitors.

Opera Limited, through with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC browsers worldwide. It offers mobile browser products under the Opera Mini, Opera for Android, and Opera Touch names; PC browser under the Opera for Computers name; and Opera News, a personalized news aggregation app. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.