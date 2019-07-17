Opera Limited – American Depositary Shares (OPRA) Received “Buy” By B. Riley FBR with $14.5000 Target; ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT LTD ORDINARY SHARES (ROVVF) Shorts Lowered By 24.06%

Equities researchers at B. Riley FBR placed “Buy” rating on Opera Limited – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:OPRA). The firm has begun coverage in a note published on Wednesday, 17 July. B. Riley FBR’s target price would suggest upside of 39.56% from the company’s last stock close.

ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:ROVVF) had a decrease of 24.06% in short interest. ROVVF’s SI was 10,100 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 24.06% from 13,300 shares previously. With 200 avg volume, 51 days are for ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:ROVVF)’s short sellers to cover ROVVF’s short positions. It closed at $7.59 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 17, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Rovio Entertainment Oyj, a games-first entertainment company, creates, develops, and publishes mobile games worldwide. The company has market cap of $. It operates through Games, Brand Licensing, and Other divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers various mobile games through mobile application stores; produces movies; and licenses the Angry Birds brand to consumer products and other entertainment content, as well as develops a cloud game service.

Opera Limited, through with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC browsers worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.15 billion. It offers mobile browser products under the Opera Mini, Opera for Android, and Opera Touch names; PC browser under the Opera for Computers name; and Opera News, a personalized news aggregation app. It has a 33.19 P/E ratio. Opera Limited has a strategic partnership with Ledger Capital.

The stock decreased 2.53% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $10.39. About 37,238 shares traded. Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA) has 0.00% since July 17, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

