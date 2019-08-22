Open Text (OTEX) Stock Price Rose While New South Capital Management Decreased Its Stake by $5.09 Million; Schneider Capital Management Stake in Mrc Global (MRC) Has Cut as Stock Price Declined

Schneider Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Mrc Global Inc. (MRC) by 53.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schneider Capital Management Corp sold 271,513 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.12% . The institutional investor held 236,505 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.13 million, down from 508,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Mrc Global Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $12.89. About 867,177 shares traded or 8.54% up from the average. MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) has declined 29.77% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.77% the S&P500. Some Historical MRC News: 30/04/2018 – MRC Global Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 10/04/2018 – MRC Global at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference May 10; 22/05/2018 – MRC Global Reprices Term Loan B; 07/05/2018 – MRC Global at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 26/05/2018 – Hometown Source: Royals perform well at MRC meet; 12/04/2018 – MRC ALLIED RISES 3.2% AFTER RAISING PRICE OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT; 02/05/2018 – MRC Global 1Q EPS 13c; 27/03/2018 – NORTHAM PLATINUM LTD NHMJ.J – MRC HAS APPLIED FOR AN URGENT INTERDICT TO EFFECT A RETURN TO WORK; 01/05/2018 – MRC Global Presenting at Barclays Conference May 22; 19/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MRC GLOBAL (US) INC.’S RATING TO B1; OUTLOOK

New South Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Open Text Corp (OTEX) by 2.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New South Capital Management Inc sold 133,985 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.90% . The institutional investor held 4.95 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $190.04M, down from 5.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. New South Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Open Text Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $38.95. About 366,191 shares traded. Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) has risen 15.34% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.34% the S&P500. Some Historical OTEX News: 17/04/2018 – Open Text Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – OPEN TEXT CORP – JOHN DOOLITTLE WILL REMAIN WITH COMPANY UNTIL SEPTEMBER TO HELP COMPLETE TRANSITION; 17/04/2018 – BLUE HARBOUR GROUP LP CEO CLIFF ROBBINS TELLS 13D MONITOR CONFERENCE THAT THERE IS “POTENTIAL FOR A STRATEGIC SALE DOWN THE ROAD” FOR OPEN TEXT CORP OTEX.TO , IN WHICH BLUE HARBOUR OWNS 4 PCT STAKE; 30/05/2018 – OPENTEXT TERM LOAN INCREASED TO $1B, MATURITY DATE TO 2025; 15/05/2018 – OpenText to Bring Security to the Edges of the Network and Beyond; 18/05/2018 – Document Management Software 2018: Global Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Top Five Players are Adobe, OpenText, Dropbox, HP, and Oracle – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 02/04/2018 – Open Text Names Madhu Ranganathan CFO; 17/04/2018 – ROBBINS SEES 40%-50% UPSIDE POTENTIAL FOR OPEN TEXT; 03/05/2018 – Open Text Access Event Scheduled By National Bank Financial; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Open Text’s Prpsd US$1B Term Loan ‘BBB-‘ (RR: ‘1’)

New South Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.52B and $3.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex Corp. (NYSE:FDX) by 9,525 shares to 392,528 shares, valued at $71.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dish Network Corp Class A (NASDAQ:DISH) by 179,021 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.25M shares, and has risen its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI).

Schneider Capital Management Corp, which manages about $437.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) by 50,650 shares to 488,951 shares, valued at $12.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adient Plc by 366,294 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.56 million shares, and has risen its stake in Venator Materials Plc.

