Open Text (OTEX) Shareholder Tealwood Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Holding by $460,142; Grace & White Has Cut Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) Stake as Market Value Declined

Tealwood Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Open Text Corp (OTEX) by 14.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tealwood Asset Management Inc sold 12,109 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.90% . The institutional investor held 74,151 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.85 million, down from 86,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Open Text Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $41.51. About 841,200 shares traded or 21.60% up from the average. Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) has risen 15.34% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.34% the S&P500. Some Historical OTEX News: 09/05/2018 – OPEN TEXT 3Q REV. $686M, EST. $691.8M; 09/05/2018 – Open Text 3Q Net $58.8M; 09/05/2018 – OPENTEXT BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 15.18C/SHR FROM 13.2C, EST. 15.5C; 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: ROBBINS SAYS OPEN TEXT MISPRICED, INEXPENSIVE COMPANY; 15/05/2018 – OpenText to Bring Security to the Edges of the Network and Beyond; 10/05/2018 – OPEN TEXT CORP OTEX.TO : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$59 FROM C$57; 17/04/2018 – Blue Harbour CEO Robbins says Open Text could be acquired; 09/05/2018 – OPENTEXT BOOSTS QTR DIV BY 15%; 02/04/2018 MADHU RANGANATHAN JOINS OPENTEXT AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 30/05/2018 – OPENTEXT ANNOUNCES REPRICING AND AMENDMENT OF CREDIT FACILITIES

Grace & White Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) by 5.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grace & White Inc sold 2,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 40,800 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.70M, down from 43,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grace & White Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $337.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $128.21. About 6.76 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/03/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON ANNOUNCES BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY TO ACQUIRE LIFESCAN, INC; 27/03/2018 – Platinum Equity lines up US$1.9bn of debt for J&J diabetes care unit bid; 28/03/2018 – Mirata BioPharma Becomes Resident Company at Johnson & Johnson Innovation JLABS; 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN – UNDER AGREEMENT, CO, BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB TO ADVANCE BMS-986177 INTO PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIALS; 14/05/2018 – DEPUY SYNTHES PRODUCTS – SIGNED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ASSETS OF MEDICAL ENTERPRISES DISTRIBUTION; FINANCIAL TERMS OF DEAL ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 14/05/2018 – STAT Plus: AbbVie and J&J reverse course on a price hike in face of criticism; 23/04/2018 – CN RAIL INTERIM CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS ON QUARTERLY CALL; 20/03/2018 – DOMINIC J. CARUSO TO RETIRE AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF JOHNSON & JOHNSON; 20/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson is betting on vision care and expanding beyond contacts; 02/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen Biotech to Acquire BeneVir Biopharm

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.27 billion for 16.03 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Balyasny Asset Management Limited Liability Com holds 0.02% or 22,363 shares in its portfolio. Kdi Capital Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 1.75% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). First Utd Financial Bank Tru holds 1.79% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 20,743 shares. Wells Fargo Co Mn reported 20.88M shares. Parsons Mgmt Inc Ri holds 1.95% or 127,764 shares. Warren Averett Asset Management Lc holds 0.13% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 6,063 shares. 25,000 are held by Cincinnati Indemnity Com. Moreover, Navellier Assoc Inc has 0.04% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 1,842 shares. Cim Invest Mangement holds 0.43% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 7,920 shares. Cadence Mngmt Limited Co accumulated 42,465 shares. Gabelli Funds Llc, New York-based fund reported 275,200 shares. Westpac Bk has invested 0% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Connor Clark Lunn Inv Mgmt Ltd holds 0.56% or 603,511 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt invested in 0.57% or 2.88 million shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Cap reported 1.04% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “J&J opioid ruling a relief for shareholders but others may not benefit – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “After Hours: Johnson & Johnson Loses Opioid Case, Amazon Allegedly Loses Top Executive – The Motley Fool” published on August 26, 2019, Fool.com published: “How Will Johnson & Johnson’s Opioid Case Ruling Impact Big Pharma Stocks? – The Motley Fool” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: AbbVie vs. Johnson & Johnson – The Motley Fool” published on August 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Will Lawsuits Sink Johnson & Johnson Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Analysts await Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.32 EPS, up 146.15% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.13 per share. OTEX’s profit will be $81.31M for 32.43 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by Open Text Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.52% EPS growth.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc, which manages about $381.25 million and $235.03 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tivity Health Inc by 89,434 shares to 118,199 shares, valued at $2.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Western Alliance Bancorp (NYSE:WAL) by 38,346 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,329 shares, and has risen its stake in Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX).