Open Text (OTEX) Shareholder Tealwood Asset Management Decreased Its Stake by $460,142; Focused Wealth Management Holding in General Electric Co (GE) Has Boosted as Valuation Rose

Tealwood Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Open Text Corp (OTEX) by 14.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tealwood Asset Management Inc sold 12,109 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 74,151 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.85 million, down from 86,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Open Text Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $42.45. About 658,147 shares traded or 4.06% up from the average. Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) has risen 15.27% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.84% the S&P500. Some Historical OTEX News: 30/05/2018 – OPEN TEXT -AMENDMENT OF TERM LOAN INCREASES AMOUNT TO US$1 BLN, EXTENDS MATURITY DATE TO 2025, REDUCES INTEREST RATE MARGIN BY 25 BASIS POINTS; 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: BLUE HARBOUR’S ROBBINS DISCUSSING OPEN TEXT; 17/04/2018 – BLUE HARBOUR GROUP LP CEO CLIFF ROBBINS TELLS 13D MONITOR CONFERENCE THAT THERE IS “POTENTIAL FOR A STRATEGIC SALE DOWN THE ROAD” FOR OPEN TEXT CORP OTEX.TO , IN WHICH BLUE HARBOUR OWNS 4 PCT STAKE; 30/05/2018 – OPENTEXT TERM LOAN INCREASED TO $1B, MATURITY DATE TO 2025; 09/05/2018 – Acuity Modernizes Customer Communications Management with OpenText Exstream and ValueMomentum; 09/05/2018 – Open Text 3Q EPS 22c; 17/04/2018 – ROBBINS SEES 40%-50% UPSIDE POTENTIAL FOR OPEN TEXT; 09/05/2018 – Open Text 3Q Net $58.8M; 09/05/2018 – OPEN TEXT 3Q REV. $686M, EST. $691.8M; 30/05/2018 – OPENTEXT REPORTS REPRICING & AMENDMENT OF CREDIT LINES

Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 27.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought 55,610 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 257,661 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.57 million, up from 202,051 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $89.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $10.25. About 34.97 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 27.44% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 03/04/2018 – Bloomberg Baystate Business: Markets, GE, Cannabis; 18/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES NOT INSPECTING ALL OF ITS CFM56 ENGINES, INSTEAD ‘A CERTAIN POPULATION OF CFM56-7B ENGINES AND THE FOCUS IS ON OLDER ENGINES’; 24/05/2018 – CNBC Now: NEW: General Electric doesn’t plan to cut dividend again, sources tell CNBC; 18/04/2018 – Airlines check some Boeing 737 engines after fatal Southwest accident; 22/05/2018 – G.E. Spins Off Rail Unit in $11 Billion Deal as Part of Slimming Strategy; 16/04/2018 – VINETI SAYS CLOSING OF $33.5 MLN IN SERIES B INVESTMENT; FINANCING IS BEING LED BY CANAAN AND DFJ WITH PARTICIPATION FROM GE VENTURES AMONG OTHERS; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – TRANSACTION IS VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $11.1 BILLION; 07/05/2018 – ServiceMax From GE Digital Announces Maximize World Tour 2018; 06/03/2018 – GE Unit Expands Program to Speed U.S. Imports Through Supply Chains; 07/03/2018 – USDA-Foreign Agr: Japan: Japan to Decide GE Labeling Requirements Soon – March 7, 2018

Tealwood Asset Management Inc, which manages about $381.25M and $235.03M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 16,212 shares to 18,218 shares, valued at $2.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nmi Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 12,877 shares in the quarter, for a total of 131,556 shares, and has risen its stake in Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX).

Analysts await Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.37 EPS, up 60.87% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.23 per share. OTEX’s profit will be $99.51M for 28.68 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by Open Text Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.04% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco Ltd reported 21.11M shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. United Kingdom-based Hsbc Hldgs Public Ltd has invested 0.38% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Adams Asset Advsr invested in 62,988 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Flippin Bruce & Porter holds 0.21% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 119,056 shares. Peoples holds 0.49% or 96,701 shares in its portfolio. 123,999 were accumulated by Long Road Investment Counsel Ltd. Advisor Ptnrs Lc stated it has 166,829 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Cibc Natl Bank Usa reported 0.02% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Fil Limited holds 0.63% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 40.42M shares. Boothbay Fund Limited Liability Company reported 26,008 shares. Bellecapital Intl Limited reported 18,390 shares. Rosenbaum Jay D holds 24,100 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Management invested in 0.01% or 130,000 shares. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas invested 0.03% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Mai reported 0.02% stake.

Focused Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $364.20M and $330.36 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr by 201,583 shares to 1,675 shares, valued at $82,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard World Fd (MGK) by 7,066 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,936 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $97,500 activity.