Open Text (OTEX) Shareholder Rmb Capital Management Boosted Its Holding by $342,874; Kraton Perform (KRA) Position Maintained by Wilen Investment Management Corp

Wilen Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Kraton Perform (KRA) by 55.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilen Investment Management Corp bought 51,325 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.37% . The institutional investor held 144,002 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.57 million, up from 92,677 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilen Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Kraton Perform for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $860.83M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.24% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $27.15. About 26,134 shares traded. Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) has declined 33.43% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.43% the S&P500. Some Historical KRA News: 14/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Kraton’s New Eur Notes And Upsized Term Loan; 25/04/2018 – KRATON CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.68; 24/05/2018 – Kraton Corporation Announces Completion Of Refinancing Transactions; 25/04/2018 – KRATON CORP – CONTINUE TO EXPECT FULL-YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA TO BE APPROXIMATELY $400 MILLION; 08/03/2018 The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Kraton Corporation Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of; 26/04/2018 – KRATON CORP KRA.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $36; 25/04/2018 – KRATON CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.58; 22/04/2018 – DJ Kraton Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KRA); 08/03/2018 – Kraton Corporation Announces Successful Closing of Term Loan Refinancing; 08/03/2018 – KRATON COMMITTED TO NET DEBT LEVERAGE BELOW 4 TURNS BY END FY18

Rmb Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Open Text Corp (OTEX) by 19.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rmb Capital Management Llc bought 9,023 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.90% . The hedge fund held 54,949 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.11 million, up from 45,926 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rmb Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Open Text Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $38.49. About 186,965 shares traded. Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) has risen 15.34% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.34% the S&P500. Some Historical OTEX News: 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: ROBBINS SAYS OPEN TEXT MISPRICED, INEXPENSIVE COMPANY; 10/05/2018 – OPEN TEXT CORP OTEX.TO : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$59 FROM C$57; 09/05/2018 – Open Text 3Q Rev $685.9M; 27/04/2018 – Global $5.8 Bn Digital Forensics Market 2018-2023 – Leading Players are LogRhythm, AccessData, Open Text Corp and Cisco Systems – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/05/2018 – OPEN TEXT 3Q REV. $686M, EST. $691.8M; 03/05/2018 – Open Text Access Event Scheduled By National Bank Financial; 17/04/2018 – Blue Harbour CEO Robbins says Open Text could be acquired; 09/05/2018 – OPEN TEXT CORP OTEX.TO – ANNOUNCING A 15% INCREASE TO QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $0.1518 PER SHARE; 09/05/2018 – Acuity Modernizes Customer Communications Management with OpenText Exstream and ValueMomentum; 02/04/2018 MADHU RANGANATHAN JOINS OPENTEXT AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

Rmb Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.98B and $3.96B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 7,134 shares to 78,636 shares, valued at $14.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Calamos Gbl Dyn Income Fund (CHW) by 46,196 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 91,455 shares, and cut its stake in Clearbridge Mlp And Midstrm (CTR).

