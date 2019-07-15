Open Text (OTEX) Shareholder Praesidium Investment Management Company Upped Position by $2.90 Million; General Electric (GE) Holding Has Upped by Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc

Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc increased its stake in Open Text Corp (OTEX) by 1.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc bought 76,389 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 4.25M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $163.41M, up from 4.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Open Text Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $42.5. About 496,812 shares traded. Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) has risen 15.27% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.84% the S&P500. Some Historical OTEX News: 09/05/2018 – Open Text 3Q EPS 22c; 09/05/2018 – Open Text 3Q Adj EPS 54c; 15/05/2018 – OpenText to Bring Security to the Edges of the Network and Beyond; 17/04/2018 – Blue Harbour CEO Robbins says Open Text could be acquired; 09/05/2018 – OPENTEXT BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 15.18C/SHR FROM 13.2C, EST. 15.5C; 17/04/2018 – ROBBINS SEES 40%-50% UPSIDE POTENTIAL FOR OPEN TEXT; 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: BLUE HARBOUR’S ROBBINS DISCUSSING OPEN TEXT; 09/05/2018 – Open Text 3Q Rev $685.9M; 17/04/2018 – BLUE HARBOUR GROUP LP CEO CLIFF ROBBINS TELLS 13D MONITOR CONFERENCE THAT THERE IS “POTENTIAL FOR A STRATEGIC SALE DOWN THE ROAD” FOR OPEN TEXT CORP OTEX.TO , IN WHICH BLUE HARBOUR OWNS 4 PCT STAKE; 09/05/2018 – Acuity Modernizes Customer Communications Management with OpenText Exstream and ValueMomentum

Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in General Electric (GE) by 60.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc bought 63,631 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 168,438 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68M, up from 104,807 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in General Electric for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $90.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.57% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $10.37. About 39.20 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 27.44% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 17/04/2018 – Barron’s: GE Rises on Potential Deal for Jenbacher Unit; 10/05/2018 – GE says may work with Polish Rafako and Polimex on Ostroleka plant; 24/05/2018 – GE chief warns against quick-fix expectations; 06/03/2018 – Spectrum Chemical Mfg. Corporation Receives GE Healthcare Life Sciences 2017 Distinguished Partner Award for Exceptional Applie; 23/05/2018 – GE CEO SEES PROFIT AT BAKER HUGHES OIL AND GAS UNIT RISING 50 PERCENT OR MORE THIS YEAR; SEES AVIATION PROFIT UP 15 PERCENT; 20/04/2018 – GE says the power market continues to be challenging with orders down 29 percent; 04/04/2018 – GE’s Advanced Gas Path Upgrades Generate $775 Million in Total Customer Value Annually; 18/04/2018 – Monitor Daily: Former GE Capital Markets CEO Joins CAN Capital; 22/05/2018 – Doc re. GE Files Form 8-K; 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q Loss $1.15B

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kcm Inv Llc invested in 95,313 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Hills Financial Bank Co owns 36,850 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Farr Miller & Washington Ltd Co Dc stated it has 23,844 shares. Btr Management holds 0.02% or 10,375 shares in its portfolio. Baxter Bros holds 0.18% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 75,197 shares. 7.16 million were reported by Ameriprise Incorporated. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada accumulated 14.35M shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 0% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 9.01 million shares. Tudor Et Al, a Connecticut-based fund reported 87,746 shares. The New York-based Jpmorgan Chase has invested 0.03% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 3.68M shares. Mercer Advisers accumulated 0.13% or 19,499 shares. The Ohio-based Advisors Limited Limited has invested 0% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). New York-based Virtu Financial Limited Liability has invested 0.1% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Menta Cap invested in 25,800 shares or 0.11% of the stock.

Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $801.32 million and $254.40 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 3,934 shares to 88,309 shares, valued at $9.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Fundamental Us (FNDF) by 122,115 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,395 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Blmbg Barclays Inv Grd Flt Rt Etf (FLRN).

Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $1.38B and $1.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 168,685 shares to 3.27M shares, valued at $179.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

