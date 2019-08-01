Open Text (OTEX) Shareholder Praesidium Investment Management Company Boosted Stake; As Martin Marietta Matls (MLM) Stock Price Rose, Electron Capital Partners Cut Its Position by $1.15 Million

Electron Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (MLM) by 9.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc sold 5,718 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.05% . The hedge fund held 56,279 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.32 million, down from 61,997 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Martin Marietta Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $247.75. About 1.40 million shares traded or 140.40% up from the average. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 22.83% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MLM News: 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS – SEES 2018 NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO CO $525 MLN TO $640 MLN; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Sees Deal Accretive to EPS and Cash Flow Ex-Merger Expenses; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Says $1.625B Cash Transaction Closed on April 27; 25/04/2018 – DOJ: Martin Marietta Settlement Requires Sale of Georgia and Maryland Quarries; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Adds Martin Marietta, Exits Electronic Arts: 13F; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Completes Acquisition Of Bluegrass Materials; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC – COMPANY INCREASES 2018 GUIDANCE TO REFLECT CONTRIBUTION FROM BLUEGRASS MATERIALS ACQUISITION; 30/04/2018 – MLM REACHED PACT WITH DOJ, SUBMITS PROPOSED COURT ORDER; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Reaches Areement With DOJ Resolving All Competition Issues With Respect to Acquisition; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Sees FY Rev $4.3B-$4.5B

Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc increased its stake in Open Text Corp (OTEX) by 1.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc bought 76,389 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.90% . The institutional investor held 4.25 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $163.41M, up from 4.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Open Text Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $42.63. About 511,048 shares traded. Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) has risen 15.34% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.34% the S&P500. Some Historical OTEX News: 17/04/2018 – Hedge fund manager Cliff Robbins reveals investment in software company Open Text; 30/05/2018 – OPENTEXT REPORTS REPRICING & AMENDMENT OF CREDIT LINES; 09/05/2018 – OPENTEXT BOOSTS QTR DIV BY 15%; 30/05/2018 – OPENTEXT ANNOUNCES REPRICING AND AMENDMENT OF CREDIT FACILITIES; 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: BLUE HARBOUR’S ROBBINS DISCUSSING OPEN TEXT; 27/04/2018 – Global $5.8 Bn Digital Forensics Market 2018-2023 – Leading Players are LogRhythm, AccessData, Open Text Corp and Cisco Systems – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/05/2018 – OPEN TEXT 3Q ADJ EPS 54C, EST. 62C; 02/04/2018 – OPEN TEXT CORP – JOHN DOOLITTLE WILL REMAIN WITH COMPANY UNTIL SEPTEMBER TO HELP COMPLETE TRANSITION; 09/05/2018 – Acuity Modernizes Customer Communications Management with OpenText Exstream and ValueMomentum; 09/05/2018 – Open Text 3Q Adj EPS 54c

Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $1.38B and $1.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 168,685 shares to 3.27M shares, valued at $179.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold MLM shares while 157 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 64.02 million shares or 3.72% less from 66.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amica Retiree Med holds 0.05% or 278 shares. Moreover, Bourgeon Capital Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.38% invested in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) for 3,235 shares. Clearbridge Lc holds 0.08% or 444,699 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru reported 0.38% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Proshare Advsr Lc accumulated 7,546 shares. Farmers Merchants Investments reported 0% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Cibc Ww has 0.03% invested in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Moreover, Bnp Paribas Asset has 0% invested in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Glenmede Company Na has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Vigilant Limited Com stated it has 200 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Limited reported 0.54% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Heritage Management Corp has 100,367 shares for 1.2% of their portfolio. Cordasco Fincl Net invested in 0.01% or 47 shares. Gratia Llc has invested 3.78% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 18,012 shares stake.

Electron Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $359.29 million and $932.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 175,952 shares to 692,065 shares, valued at $87.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Solar Inc (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 303,982 shares in the quarter, for a total of 809,163 shares, and has risen its stake in Tellurian Inc New.

