Open Text (OTEX) Shareholder North Point Portfolio Managers Has Decreased Stake as Valuation Rose; 13D Management Decreased Its Holding in Cheniere Energy (LNG) by $2.45 Million

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp decreased its stake in Open Text Corporation (OTEX) by 18.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp analyzed 72,588 shares as the company's stock rose 10.90% . The institutional investor held 323,646 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.44 million, down from 396,234 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp who had been investing in Open Text Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $10.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $39.09. About 140,298 shares traded. Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) has risen 15.34% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.34% the S&P500.

13D Management Llc decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 10.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 13D Management Llc analyzed 36,555 shares as the company's stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 306,078 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.80M, down from 342,633 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 13D Management Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $14.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.22% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $59.14. About 452,829 shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500.

More notable recent Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: "OpenText Named a Leader in ECM Content Platforms – PRNewswire" on July 25, 2019

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp, which manages about $628.27 million and $526.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2,744 shares to 132,422 shares, valued at $23.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST) by 1,694 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,490 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Inc. (NYSE:BLK).