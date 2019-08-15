Open Text (OTEX) Shareholder North Point Portfolio Managers Cut Holding by $2.76 Million as Market Value Rose; Shelton Capital Management Has Increased Public Storage (PSA) Position by $7.78 Million; Stock Value Rose

Shelton Capital Management increased its stake in Public Storage (PSA) by 163.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelton Capital Management bought 1,695 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 2,730 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.54 million, up from 1,035 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelton Capital Management who had been investing in Public Storage for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.29B market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $3.76 during the last trading session, reaching $259.4. About 471,125 shares traded. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has risen 13.17% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PSA News: 07/05/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE PSA.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $205 FROM $203; 17/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE PSA.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $203 FROM $201; 12/04/2018 – LGT Capital Adds Intuit, Exits Public Storage, Cuts Akamai: 13F; 29/05/2018 – Public Storage Presentation at NAREIT REITweek 2018 to be Webcast; 04/05/2018 – Public Storage Opens New Puyallup, Washington, Storage Facility; 25/04/2018 – Public Storage 1Q EPS $1.65; 09/05/2018 – PSA SAYS AUTOMOTIVE ACTIVITIES FULLY COMPLIANT WITH REGULATIONS; 25/04/2018 – Public Storage 1Q Rev $669.9M; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE – QTRLY CORE FFO PER SHARE $2.48; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE 1Q CORE FFO/SHR $2.48, EST. $2.46

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp decreased its stake in Open Text Corporation (OTEX) by 18.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp sold 72,588 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.90% . The institutional investor held 323,646 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.44 million, down from 396,234 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp who had been investing in Open Text Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.27B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $37.93. About 298,596 shares traded. Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) has risen 15.34% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.34% the S&P500. Some Historical OTEX News: 09/05/2018 – Acuity Modernizes Customer Communications Management with OpenText Exstream and ValueMomentum; 09/05/2018 – Open Text 3Q Adj EPS 54c; 30/05/2018 – OPENTEXT TERM LOAN INCREASED TO $1B, MATURITY DATE TO 2025; 09/05/2018 – Open Text 3Q Net $58.8M; 09/05/2018 – OPEN TEXT CORP OTEX.TO – ANNOUNCING A 15% INCREASE TO QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $0.1518 PER SHARE; 30/05/2018 – OPENTEXT REPORTS REPRICING & AMENDMENT OF CREDIT LINES; 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: ROBBINS SAYS OPEN TEXT MISPRICED, INEXPENSIVE CO; 17/04/2018 – Hedge fund manager Cliff Robbins reveals investment in software company Open Text; 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: ROBBINS SAYS OPEN TEXT MISPRICED, INEXPENSIVE COMPANY; 10/05/2018 – OPEN TEXT CORP OTEX.TO : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$59 FROM C$57

More notable recent Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Open Text’s Earnings Outlook – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Has Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) Been Employing Capital Shrewdly? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “With A 7.2% Return On Equity, Is Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) A Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “OpenText Named a Leader in ECM Content Platforms – PRNewswire” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Open Text Corporation (OTEX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp, which manages about $628.27M and $526.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 829 shares to 33,237 shares, valued at $14.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST) by 1,694 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,490 shares, and has risen its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN).