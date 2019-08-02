Open Text (OTEX) Shareholder Blue Harbour Group LP Trimmed Holding by $33.06 Million as Shares Rose; As Crown Castle International Cor (CCI) Market Valuation Rose, Toronto Dominion Bank Has Upped Its Stake by $16.72 Million

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Crown Castle International Cor (CCI) by 49.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toronto Dominion Bank bought 131,687 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 397,129 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.82M, up from 265,442 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank who had been investing in Crown Castle International Cor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $134.6. About 788,795 shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Blue Harbour Group Lp decreased its stake in Open Text Corp (OTEX) by 8.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Harbour Group Lp sold 870,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.90% . The hedge fund held 8.99 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $345.31 million, down from 9.86 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Harbour Group Lp who had been investing in Open Text Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 8.73% or $3.7 during the last trading session, reaching $38.7. About 986,223 shares traded or 45.45% up from the average. Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) has risen 15.34% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.34% the S&P500. Some Historical OTEX News: 02/04/2018 – OPEN TEXT CORP – JOHN DOOLITTLE WILL REMAIN WITH COMPANY UNTIL SEPTEMBER TO HELP COMPLETE TRANSITION; 30/05/2018 – OPENTEXT TERM LOAN INCREASED TO $1B, MATURITY DATE TO 2025; 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: ROBBINS SAYS OPEN TEXT MISPRICED, INEXPENSIVE CO; 17/04/2018 – BLUE HARBOUR GROUP LP CEO CLIFF ROBBINS TELLS 13D MONITOR CONFERENCE THAT THERE IS “POTENTIAL FOR A STRATEGIC SALE DOWN THE ROAD” FOR OPEN TEXT CORP OTEX.TO , IN WHICH BLUE HARBOUR OWNS 4 PCT STAKE; 09/05/2018 – Open Text 3Q Rev $685.9M; 09/05/2018 – Open Text 3Q Adj EPS 54c; 02/04/2018 – MADHU RANGANATHAN JOINS OPENTEXT AS CFO; 09/05/2018 – OPENTEXT BOOSTS QTR DIV BY 15%; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Open Text’s Prpsd US$1B Term Loan ‘BBB-‘ (RR: ‘1’); 09/05/2018 – Open Text 3Q EPS 22c

Since February 8, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $6.68 million activity. HUTCHESON EDWARD C JR bought 350 shares worth $41,283.

Toronto Dominion Bank, which manages about $64.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deutsche Bank Ag (NYSE:DB) by 200,287 shares to 33,910 shares, valued at $277,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Iboxx$ Inv Gr Crp (LQD) by 225,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,000 shares, and cut its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wetherby Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Private Wealth Prtnrs Ltd owns 8,700 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd invested in 0.06% or 2,682 shares. Twin Tree Mgmt Lp invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). 21,811 are owned by Hollow Brook Wealth Management Limited Liability. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma stated it has 307 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Schmidt P J Investment Mgmt holds 0.44% or 11,845 shares. Horan Advisors Limited Liability Company invested in 19,181 shares. Moreover, Bamco Ny has 0% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 480 shares. Brown Advisory Securities Lc holds 0.06% or 2,111 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Lc owns 33,460 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Co has invested 0.07% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 8,129 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement owns 2.46M shares or 0.39% of their US portfolio. Ledyard Bankshares accumulated 0.03% or 1,900 shares.

