Open Text (OTEX) Shareholder Blue Harbour Group LP Has Decreased Position; Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Has Trimmed Its Position in Eqt Midstream Partners LP (EQM) as Stock Price Rose

Blue Harbour Group Lp decreased its stake in Open Text Corp (OTEX) by 8.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Harbour Group Lp sold 870,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 8.99 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $345.31 million, down from 9.86M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Harbour Group Lp who had been investing in Open Text Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $41.2. About 651,234 shares traded or 3.74% up from the average. Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) has risen 15.27% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.84% the S&P500. Some Historical OTEX News: 30/05/2018 – OPENTEXT TERM LOAN INCREASED TO $1B, MATURITY DATE TO 2025; 02/04/2018 – OPEN TEXT CORP – JOHN DOOLITTLE WILL REMAIN WITH COMPANY UNTIL SEPTEMBER TO HELP COMPLETE TRANSITION; 30/05/2018 – OPEN TEXT -AMENDMENT OF TERM LOAN INCREASES AMOUNT TO US$1 BLN, EXTENDS MATURITY DATE TO 2025, REDUCES INTEREST RATE MARGIN BY 25 BASIS POINTS; 30/05/2018 – OPENTEXT ANNOUNCES REPRICING AND AMENDMENT OF CREDIT FACILITIES; 17/04/2018 – Blue Harbour CEO Robbins says Open Text could be acquired; 09/05/2018 – OPENTEXT BOOSTS QTR DIV BY 15%; 27/04/2018 – Global $5.8 Bn Digital Forensics Market 2018-2023 – Leading Players are LogRhythm, AccessData, Open Text Corp and Cisco Systems – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 02/04/2018 – MADHU RANGANATHAN JOINS OPENTEXT AS CFO; 09/05/2018 – OPENTEXT BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 15.18C/SHR FROM 13.2C, EST. 15.5C; 09/05/2018 – Open Text 3Q EPS 22c

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Eqt Midstream Partners Lp (EQM) by 6.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp sold 122,561 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.84M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $85.15 million, down from 1.97M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Eqt Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.27B market cap company. The stock increased 2.10% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $44.68. About 740,878 shares traded or 59.79% up from the average. EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) has declined 16.51% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.94% the S&P500. Some Historical EQM News: 26/04/2018 – EQT MIDSTREAM EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 26/04/2018 – Transaction Expected to Immediately Add to Both EQM and EQGP’s Distributable Cash Flow Per Unit; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners, Rice Midstream Partners LP Enter Definitive Merger Agreement With EQM Will Acquire RMP in Unit-For-Unit Transaction; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners: Completion of EQM/Rice Midstream Merger Subject to Approval of RMP Unitholders; 15/03/2018 – EQT: Jerry Ashcroft Named President, CEO of EQT GP, EQT Midstream, Rice Midstream; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream to Buy Rice Pipeline Business for $2.1 Billion; 16/03/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Responds to FERC Announcement; 26/04/2018 – Merger of EQM and Rice Midstream Implies Transaction Value of $2.4B, Including Assumption of RMP Deb; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Sees 2018 Net $700M-Net $800M; 15/03/2018 EQT Announces Interim Leadership Change

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $18.02B and $7.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gaslog Partners Lp (NYSE:GLOP) by 367,800 shares to 2.12 million shares, valued at $48.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brookfield Renewable Partner (BEP) by 36,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 91,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA).

Analysts await EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.96 EPS, down 11.93% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.09 per share. EQM’s profit will be $199.15M for 11.64 P/E if the $0.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.56 actual EPS reported by EQM Midstream Partners, LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -38.46% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold EQM shares while 50 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 74.37 million shares or 0.33% less from 74.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Envestnet Asset Management Inc reported 0% in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Brookfield Asset holds 0.48% of its portfolio in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) for 2.50 million shares. Hite Hedge Asset Mngmt Ltd Co reported 841,417 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.01% in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) or 163,533 shares. 42,265 are owned by Williams Jones Assocs Llc. Texas Yale accumulated 0.16% or 85,676 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd accumulated 41,991 shares. Bb&T Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). 7,835 are held by Telemus Cap Limited Liability. Jane Street Gru Lc stated it has 18,281 shares. Citadel Advsr Limited Co holds 0% in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) or 38,922 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 4,800 shares. Bank Of Mellon, New York-based fund reported 5,213 shares. Qs Limited Company holds 0% or 8,000 shares in its portfolio. Salient Cap Ltd Llc has invested 1.12% of its portfolio in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM).

Blue Harbour Group Lp, which manages about $2.20B and $1.71B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 417,500 shares to 6.47 million shares, valued at $34.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Madison Square Garden Co New by 8,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 448,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Mgm Resorts International (NYSE:MGM).

Analysts await Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.37 earnings per share, up 60.87% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.23 per share. OTEX’s profit will be $99.54M for 27.84 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Open Text Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.04% EPS growth.