Open Text (OTEX) Shareholder At Bancorp Has Trimmed Its Holding as Valuation Rose; As Acceleron Pharma (XLRN) Market Value Rose, Holder Foresite Capital Management Ii Lowered Position by $966,000

At Bancorp decreased its stake in Open Text Corp (OTEX) by 19.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. At Bancorp sold 13,203 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.90% . The institutional investor held 54,451 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.09 million, down from 67,654 at the end of the previous reported quarter. At Bancorp who had been investing in Open Text Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $38.57. About 422,274 shares traded. Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) has risen 15.34% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.34% the S&P500. Some Historical OTEX News: 09/05/2018 – OPEN TEXT 3Q ADJ EPS 54C, EST. 62C; 09/05/2018 – OPEN TEXT CORP OTEX.TO – ANNOUNCING A 15% INCREASE TO QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $0.1518 PER SHARE; 17/04/2018 – Hedge fund manager Cliff Robbins reveals investment in software company Open Text; 30/05/2018 – OPENTEXT ANNOUNCES REPRICING AND AMENDMENT OF CREDIT FACILITIES; 17/04/2018 – ROBBINS SEES 40%-50% UPSIDE POTENTIAL FOR OPEN TEXT; 09/05/2018 – Acuity Modernizes Customer Communications Management with OpenText Exstream and ValueMomentum; 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: ROBBINS SAYS OPEN TEXT MISPRICED, INEXPENSIVE COMPANY; 30/05/2018 – OPEN TEXT -AMENDMENT OF TERM LOAN INCREASES AMOUNT TO US$1 BLN, EXTENDS MATURITY DATE TO 2025, REDUCES INTEREST RATE MARGIN BY 25 BASIS POINTS; 09/05/2018 – Open Text 3Q Net $58.8M; 15/05/2018 – OpenText to Bring Security to the Edges of the Network and Beyond

Foresite Capital Management Ii Llc decreased its stake in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (XLRN) by 10.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foresite Capital Management Ii Llc sold 21,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.20% . The hedge fund held 188,602 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.78 million, down from 209,602 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foresite Capital Management Ii Llc who had been investing in Acceleron Pharma Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.71% or $2.64 during the last trading session, reaching $43.57. About 235,967 shares traded. Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) has risen 4.00% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.00% the S&P500. Some Historical XLRN News: 12/03/2018 Acceleron to Host Educational Webinar with Leading Clinicians to Provide an Overview of Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH); 22/05/2018 – Acceleron Announces Initiation of PULSAR Phase 2 Trial of Sotatercept in Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension; 02/05/2018 – Acceleron Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 26/04/2018 – Acceleron Announces Presentations on Lead Product Candidate Luspatercept at the 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 07/05/2018 – Acceleron at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Acceleron Pharma: ACE-083 Is Currently Being Evaluated in Two Phase 2 Trials: One in FSHD and One in Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease; 01/05/2018 – Acceleron Receives FDA Fast Track Designation For ACE-083 In Facioscapulohumeral Muscular Dystrophy (FSHD); 10/04/2018 – Acceleron at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 19/03/2018 – CAFC: DELL INC. v. ACCELERON, LLC [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1101 – 2018-03-19; 30/04/2018 – Acceleron to Webcast First Quarter 2018 Operating and Financial Results on May 8, 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.72, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold XLRN shares while 34 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 46.76 million shares or 10.00% more from 42.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Citigroup Inc has 0% invested in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) for 16,001 shares. Daiwa Group stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN). Sei Investments reported 29,600 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Zeke Cap Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.08% or 17,693 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp has invested 0.01% in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN). Prudential owns 4,610 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Kennedy Mgmt stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN). Pictet Asset Limited invested in 284,624 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt accumulated 246,638 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Manchester Capital Limited Liability Co, Vermont-based fund reported 520 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 10,151 shares. Synovus Corporation accumulated 59 shares or 0% of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Group Lc holds 7,260 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Franklin Res Inc owns 651,377 shares. Tekla Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.36% of its portfolio in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) for 188,388 shares.

Since June 14, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $190,250 activity.