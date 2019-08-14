Open Text (OTEX) Holder University Of Notre Dame Du Lac Trimmed Holding; As Ultimate Software Group (ULTI) Shares Were Volatile, Holder Conestoga Capital Advisors Decreased Stake by $2.14 Million

University Of Notre Dame Du Lac decreased its stake in Open Text Corp (OTEX) by 5.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac sold 12,602 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.90% . The institutional investor held 220,009 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.46 million, down from 232,611 at the end of the previous reported quarter. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac who had been investing in Open Text Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.57% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $37.38. About 132,256 shares traded. Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) has risen 15.34% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.34% the S&P500. Some Historical OTEX News: 30/05/2018 – OPENTEXT TERM LOAN INCREASED TO $1B, MATURITY DATE TO 2025; 17/04/2018 – BLUE HARBOUR GROUP LP CEO CLIFF ROBBINS TELLS 13D MONITOR CONFERENCE THAT THERE IS “POTENTIAL FOR A STRATEGIC SALE DOWN THE ROAD” FOR OPEN TEXT CORP OTEX.TO , IN WHICH BLUE HARBOUR OWNS 4 PCT STAKE; 09/05/2018 – Open Text 3Q Net $58.8M; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Open Text’s Prpsd US$1B Term Loan ‘BBB-‘ (RR: ‘1’); 15/05/2018 – OpenText to Bring Security to the Edges of the Network and Beyond; 10/05/2018 – OPEN TEXT CORP OTEX.TO : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$59 FROM C$57; 09/05/2018 – OPENTEXT BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 15.18C/SHR FROM 13.2C, EST. 15.5C; 02/04/2018 – Open Text Names Madhu Ranganathan CFO; 09/05/2018 – Acuity Modernizes Customer Communications Management with OpenText Exstream and ValueMomentum; 30/05/2018 – OPENTEXT REPORTS REPRICING & AMENDMENT OF CREDIT LINES

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Ultimate Software Group Inc (ULTI) by 52.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc sold 6,490 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 5,962 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.97M, down from 12,452 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ultimate Software Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $0 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTI News: 29/05/2018 – Ultimate Announces Schedule of Investor Conferences for June 2018; 16/05/2018 – Growing Non-Profit Healthcare Provider Uses UltiPro Perception to Build Trust, Support Employee Success; 12/04/2018 – Los Angeles Dodgers Enlists Ultimate Software’s UltiPro to Help Resolve Complex Payroll, HR Challenges; 01/05/2018 – Ultimate Software Group 1Q Rev $276.8M; 08/03/2018 – Ultimate Software Named to Canada’s 50 Best Workplaces for Women List; 04/05/2018 – Ultimate Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 01/05/2018 – Ultimate Software Group: Felicia Alvaro to Succeed as New CFO; 07/03/2018 – One of the World’s Largest Gypsum Board Producers Uses UltiPro to Addresses Global Manufacturing Challenges; 10/05/2018 – Ultimate Software Announces Presentations at UNLEASH America; 01/05/2018 – Ultimate Software Group 1Q EPS 67c

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.75B and $3.59 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sothebys (NYSE:BID) by 15,445 shares to 1.53M shares, valued at $57.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Balchem Corp (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 6,104 shares in the quarter, for a total of 801,988 shares, and has risen its stake in Pros Holdings Inc (NYSE:PRO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold ULTI shares while 110 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 26.76 million shares or 15.70% less from 31.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Limited Company, New York-based fund reported 4,676 shares. Fifth Third Comml Bank holds 0% or 658 shares. Polar Asset Mngmt Prns has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI). Alpine Management accumulated 351,237 shares. Ameriprise invested in 0.02% or 130,447 shares. 30,667 were reported by Envestnet Asset Management Incorporated. Legal General Gru Public Ltd accumulated 39,177 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Arrowgrass Capital (Us) Lp invested in 49,323 shares or 0.48% of the stock. Lpl Limited Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI). Barclays Public Ltd Company holds 0.01% in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) or 44,319 shares. Hsbc Holdg Public Limited Company holds 0% of its portfolio in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) for 6,538 shares. Moreover, Creative Planning has 0% invested in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) for 1,080 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 18,730 shares. Juncture Wealth Strategies Lc holds 1,623 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 0.06% or 12,304 shares.

University Of Notre Dame Du Lac, which manages about $447.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gulfport Energy Corp (NASDAQ:GPOR) by 204,311 shares to 1.07 million shares, valued at $8.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Staar Surgical Co (NASDAQ:STAA) by 10,205 shares in the quarter, for a total of 73,424 shares, and has risen its stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX).

