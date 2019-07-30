Open Text (OTEX) Holder Praesidium Investment Management Company Has Upped Stake; Check Capital Management Continues to Hold Stake in Lkq (LKQ)

Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc increased its stake in Open Text Corp (OTEX) by 1.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc bought 76,389 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 4.25 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $163.41 million, up from 4.18 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Open Text Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $43.22. About 306,594 shares traded. Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) has risen 15.27% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.84% the S&P500. Some Historical OTEX News: 10/05/2018 – OPEN TEXT CORP OTEX.TO : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$59 FROM C$57; 30/05/2018 – OPEN TEXT -AMENDMENT OF TERM LOAN INCREASES AMOUNT TO US$1 BLN, EXTENDS MATURITY DATE TO 2025, REDUCES INTEREST RATE MARGIN BY 25 BASIS POINTS; 17/04/2018 – Hedge fund manager Cliff Robbins reveals investment in software company Open Text; 02/04/2018 – Open Text Names Madhu Ranganathan CFO; 17/04/2018 – Open Text Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – ROBBINS SEES 40%-50% UPSIDE POTENTIAL FOR OPEN TEXT; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Open Text’s Prpsd US$1B Term Loan ‘BBB-‘ (RR: ‘1’); 02/04/2018 – MADHU RANGANATHAN JOINS OPENTEXT AS CFO; 17/04/2018 – Blue Harbour CEO Robbins says Open Text could be acquired; 09/05/2018 – Open Text 3Q Rev $685.9M

Check Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Lkq Corp (LKQ) by 0.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Check Capital Management Inc bought 13,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.23% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.90M shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.82 million, up from 1.88 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Check Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Lkq Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $26.83. About 1.55 million shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 11.50% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.93% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 22/05/2018 – LKQ at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – LKQ CUT TO Ba2 FROM Ba1 BY MOODY’S; OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEG; 19/03/2018 – LKQ CORP LKQ.O – TO USE NET PROCEEDS TO FINANCE A PORTION OF CONSIDERATION PAYABLE FOR PENDING STAHLGRUBER GMBH ACQUISITION; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $235 MLN TO $265 MLN

Check Capital Management Inc, which manages about $796.94 million and $1.89B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anheuser (NYSE:BUD) by 5,600 shares to 32,000 shares, valued at $2.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) by 13,730 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 412,965 shares, and cut its stake in Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold LKQ shares while 147 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 264.09 million shares or 3.14% less from 272.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone Advisors has 0% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Gulf National Bank (Uk) Limited has invested 0.04% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Highland Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership owns 7,075 shares. River Road Asset Mngmt Ltd Com holds 1.01% or 1.59 million shares. Legacy Private Trust Co reported 0.16% stake. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt holds 0.06% or 145,191 shares in its portfolio. Sigma Planning Corp has invested 0.03% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Two Sigma Securities Limited Liability has invested 0% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Dnb Asset As invested in 32,276 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Llc invested 0.43% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). 83,318 are owned by Old Second Bank & Trust Of Aurora. Mackay Shields Limited Company stated it has 46,461 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Professional Advisory Services has 1.96% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). 2,640 are owned by Smithfield Trust Com. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc has 15,445 shares.

Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $1.38 billion and $1.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 168,685 shares to 3.27 million shares, valued at $179.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.