Open Text (OTEX) Holder North Point Portfolio Managers Lowered Its Position by $2.76 Million as Valuation Rose; Provident Finl Hldgs (PROV) Share Value Rose While Continental Advisors Cut Its Holding

Continental Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Provident Finl Hldgs Inc (PROV) by 37.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Continental Advisors Llc sold 54,940 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.69% . The hedge fund held 93,393 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.86M, down from 148,333 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Continental Advisors Llc who had been investing in Provident Finl Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $152.34 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $20.35. About 5,915 shares traded. Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) has risen 12.76% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical PROV News: 26/04/2018 – Provident Fincl Holdings 3Q EPS 23c; 09/05/2018 – PROVIDENT FINANCIAL PLC – FOCUS IN 2018 FOR HOME CREDIT WILL REMAIN ON COMPLETION OF RECOVERY PLAN AND SECURING FULL REGULATORY AUTHORISATION; 09/05/2018 – Provident Financial Vanquis Bank Delivered 1Q Profits Ahead of Plan; 10/05/2018 – Stilwell Value LLC Exits Position in Provident; 09/05/2018 – PROVIDENT FINANCIAL PLC – PROCESS TO RECRUIT NEW CHAIRMAN AND ADDITIONAL NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS IS WELL UNDERWAY; 23/05/2018 – PROVIDENT FINANCIAL PLC PFG.L – ANNOUNCES THAT IT HAS LAUNCHED AND PRICED £250 MLN 5 YEAR FIXED RATE BONDS; 23/05/2018 – Provident Financial Launches GBP250M Bond Issue; 10/04/2018 – PROVIDENT FINANCIAL RUMP PLACING PRICE OF 665P PER NEW SHR; 09/05/2018 – PROVIDENT FINANCIAL PLC PFG.L – FOLLOWING RIGHTS ISSUE GROUP’S CAPITAL POSITION AND LIQUIDITY ARE BOTH STRONG; 09/05/2018 – Provident Financial in upbeat start to 2018

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp decreased its stake in Open Text Corporation (OTEX) by 18.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp sold 72,588 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.90% . The institutional investor held 323,646 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.44 million, down from 396,234 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp who had been investing in Open Text Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $37.89. About 471,410 shares traded. Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) has risen 15.34% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.34% the S&P500. Some Historical OTEX News: 27/04/2018 – Global $5.8 Bn Digital Forensics Market 2018-2023 – Leading Players are LogRhythm, AccessData, Open Text Corp and Cisco Systems – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/04/2018 – Open Text Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Open Text 3Q Rev $685.9M; 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: ROBBINS SAYS OPEN TEXT MISPRICED, INEXPENSIVE CO; 15/05/2018 – OpenText to Bring Security to the Edges of the Network and Beyond; 02/04/2018 – MADHU RANGANATHAN JOINS OPENTEXT AS CFO; 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: ROBBINS SAYS OPEN TEXT MISPRICED, INEXPENSIVE COMPANY; 02/04/2018 – OPEN TEXT CORP – JOHN DOOLITTLE WILL REMAIN WITH COMPANY UNTIL SEPTEMBER TO HELP COMPLETE TRANSITION; 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: BLUE HARBOUR’S ROBBINS DISCUSSING OPEN TEXT; 30/05/2018 – OPENTEXT TERM LOAN INCREASED TO $1B, MATURITY DATE TO 2025

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp, which manages about $628.27 million and $526.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Littelfuse Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 2,759 shares to 40,185 shares, valued at $7.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2,744 shares in the quarter, for a total of 132,422 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.31, from 0.27 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 3 investors sold PROV shares while 9 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 3.60 million shares or 0.42% more from 3.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Investments Commerce reported 0% stake. Ameriprise Financial Inc holds 289,951 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Ins The reported 341,357 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV). Susquehanna Intl Grp Limited Liability Partnership owns 10,267 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Continental Advisors Lc owns 0.86% invested in Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) for 93,393 shares. New York-based First Manhattan has invested 0% in Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV). Geode Mngmt Lc holds 0% in Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) or 24,861 shares. Tower Research Ltd Liability Com (Trc) holds 0% of its portfolio in Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) for 1,367 shares. Vanguard reported 285,061 shares. Blackrock, a New York-based fund reported 365,934 shares. Federated Invsts Pa has 70,094 shares. Raffles Associates Lp has invested 7.83% in Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% of its portfolio in Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) for 28 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And owns 1,536 shares for 0% of their portfolio.