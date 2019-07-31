Open Text (OTEX) Holder North Point Portfolio Managers Decreased Holding as Stock Value Rose; As Nextera Energy (NEE) Stock Rose, Shareholder National Asset Management Has Raised Position

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp decreased its stake in Open Text Corporation (OTEX) by 18.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp sold 72,588 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 323,646 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.44M, down from 396,234 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp who had been investing in Open Text Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $43.2. About 411,064 shares traded. Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) has risen 15.27% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.84% the S&P500. Some Historical OTEX News: 30/05/2018 – OPENTEXT TERM LOAN INCREASED TO $1B, MATURITY DATE TO 2025; 02/04/2018 – MADHU RANGANATHAN JOINS OPENTEXT AS CFO; 17/04/2018 – BLUE HARBOUR GROUP LP CEO CLIFF ROBBINS TELLS 13D MONITOR CONFERENCE THAT THERE IS “POTENTIAL FOR A STRATEGIC SALE DOWN THE ROAD” FOR OPEN TEXT CORP OTEX.TO , IN WHICH BLUE HARBOUR OWNS 4 PCT STAKE; 09/05/2018 – OPENTEXT BOOSTS QTR DIV BY 15%; 02/04/2018 – OPEN TEXT CORP – JOHN DOOLITTLE WILL REMAIN WITH COMPANY UNTIL SEPTEMBER TO HELP COMPLETE TRANSITION; 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: ROBBINS SAYS OPEN TEXT MISPRICED, INEXPENSIVE CO; 30/05/2018 – OPENTEXT ANNOUNCES REPRICING AND AMENDMENT OF CREDIT FACILITIES; 03/05/2018 – Open Text Access Event Scheduled By National Bank Financial; 02/04/2018 – Open Text Names Madhu Ranganathan CFO; 09/05/2018 – OPEN TEXT CORP OTEX.TO – ANNOUNCING A 15% INCREASE TO QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $0.1518 PER SHARE

National Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 20.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Asset Management Inc bought 3,703 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,549 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.17M, up from 17,846 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $209.39. About 1.58M shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 21.64% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY SEES FY ADJ EPS $7.45 TO $7.95; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners, LP announces sale of Canadian renewable portfolio; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to Buy Southern Co. Florida Utilities for $5.1 Billion; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS $1.94; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO- GULF POWER SPA PROVIDES UPON TERMINATION OF DEAL UNDER CERTAIN SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES, PURCHASER TO PAY CO FEE OF $100 MLN/$200 MLN; 26/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $171 FROM $170; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA SEEING FALLING TAX-EQUITY PRICING DESPITE TAX REFORM; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Selling Six Wind, Solar Projects to Canada Pension Plan; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Sells Renewable Plants to Canada Pension Plan (Correct); 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – CONTINUES TO EXPECT ADJ SHR TO BE IN THE RANGE OF $7.45 TO $7.95 FOR 2018

More notable recent Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why the Earnings Surprise Streak Could Continue for Open Text (OTEX) – Nasdaq” on April 26, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “3 White-Hot Stocks Hitting New 52-Week Highs – The Motley Fool Canada” published on July 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Open Text Corporation (OTEX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 28, 2019 – Nasdaq” on February 27, 2019. More interesting news about Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “OpenText to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results on Thursday, August 1, 2019 – PRNewswire” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “OpenText Named a Leader in ECM Content Platforms – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Analysts await Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) to report earnings on August, 1 after the close. They expect $0.37 earnings per share, up 60.87% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.23 per share. OTEX’s profit will be $99.71 million for 29.19 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Open Text Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.04% EPS growth.

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp, which manages about $628.27M and $526.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Littelfuse Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 2,759 shares to 40,185 shares, valued at $7.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,219 shares in the quarter, for a total of 67,406 shares, and has risen its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cadence Commercial Bank Na holds 0.21% or 2,714 shares in its portfolio. Dorsey Wright & Assoc has invested 0.68% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Dodge & Cox invested in 0% or 7,142 shares. Cap Investment Advsrs Ltd Company invested in 7,200 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Lsv Asset Mngmt stated it has 0% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Waterstone Capital Mngmt LP has 22.46% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Td Asset Management owns 616,919 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Boston Advsr Lc has 0.05% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Adirondack invested in 8,895 shares or 1.19% of the stock. Laffer Investments holds 1,937 shares. Private Tru Na reported 5,875 shares. 9,403 are owned by Centurylink Invest Mngmt Communications. Pitcairn invested in 0.18% or 8,727 shares. New York-based Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt has invested 0.52% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Moreover, Bnp Paribas Asset Hldg has 0.19% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).