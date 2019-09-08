Open Text (OTEX) Holder New South Capital Management Has Cut Holding by $5.09 Million; Total S A Sponsored Adr (TOT) Holder Corda Investment Management Trimmed Its Stake by $523,985

New South Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Open Text Corp (OTEX) by 2.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New South Capital Management Inc sold 133,985 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.90% . The institutional investor held 4.95 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $190.04 million, down from 5.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. New South Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Open Text Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $41.51. About 841,200 shares traded or 21.60% up from the average. Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) has risen 15.34% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.34% the S&P500. Some Historical OTEX News: 09/05/2018 – OPEN TEXT 3Q REV. $686M, EST. $691.8M; 09/05/2018 – Open Text 3Q Net $58.8M; 09/05/2018 – OPENTEXT BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 15.18C/SHR FROM 13.2C, EST. 15.5C; 30/05/2018 – OPENTEXT TERM LOAN INCREASED TO $1B, MATURITY DATE TO 2025; 09/05/2018 – Open Text 3Q Adj EPS 54c; 18/05/2018 – Document Management Software 2018: Global Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Top Five Players are Adobe, OpenText, Dropbox, HP, and Oracle – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 30/05/2018 – OPENTEXT ANNOUNCES REPRICING AND AMENDMENT OF CREDIT FACILITIES; 09/05/2018 – OPENTEXT BOOSTS QTR DIV BY 15%; 02/04/2018 – MADHU RANGANATHAN JOINS OPENTEXT AS CFO; 09/05/2018 – Open Text 3Q EPS 22c

Corda Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Total S A Sponsored Adr (TOT) by 2.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corda Investment Management Llc sold 9,527 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.91% . The institutional investor held 327,527 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.23 million, down from 337,054 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corda Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Total S A Sponsored Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $130.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $50.52. About 1.13 million shares traded. TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) has declined 19.48% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical TOT News: 05/03/2018 – TOTAL CEO SAYS HIS EV BATTERY RENTAL COSTS MORE THAN GASOLINE; 05/03/2018 – TOTAL CEO SAYS COMPANY IS EFFICIENT WITHOUT MUCH SHALE; 05/03/2018 – TOTAL: BUSINESS MODEL WORKS BETTER AT $50BBL, FEWER COMPETITORS; 26/04/2018 – Total Raises Interim Dividend to EUR0.64 a Share; 24/05/2018 – TOTAL TO TAKE 10% STAKE IN ARCTIC LNG2 PROJECT: CHALLENGES; 25/05/2018 – TOTAL SA TOTF.PA – GROUP’S OVERALL ECONOMIC INTEREST IN THIS NEW LNG PROJECT WILL BE APPROXIMATELY 21.5%; 29/03/2018 – TOTAL STARTS PRODUCTION AT ALGERIA’S TIMIMOUN GAS FIELD; 13/04/2018 – Total 1Q European Refining Margin $25.6/Ton; 14/03/2018 – REG-TOTAL TOTAL S.A.: Subscription Price Set For 2018 Capital Increase Reserved For Employees; 26/04/2018 – Total 1Q Net Profit Slightly Falls; Raises 2018 Interim Dividend

Corda Investment Management Llc, which manages about $545.28M and $864.31 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Ibonds Dec 2020 Corp Etf by 14,135 shares to 871,832 shares, valued at $22.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Ibonds Dec 2021 Corp Etf by 18,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 864,422 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc Cla.

Analysts await TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, down 23.13% or $0.34 from last year’s $1.47 per share. TOT’s profit will be $2.92 billion for 11.18 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.05 actual earnings per share reported by TOTAL S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.62% EPS growth.

New South Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.52 billion and $3.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Multi Color Corp (NASDAQ:LABL) by 82,129 shares to 484,059 shares, valued at $24.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 31,539 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.06 million shares, and has risen its stake in Fedex Corp. (NYSE:FDX).